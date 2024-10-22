Struggling San Juan welcome Speyside in SSFL premier division

Arima North Secondary Criston Gomez (L) vies with a San Juan North midfilder to claim the header during the SSFL Premiership match at the San Juan North Secondary on October 5, in San Juan. San Juan take on Speyside Secondary on October 21 in San Juan. - Daniel Prentice

The 12th-placed San Juan North Secondary (ten points) and the 13th-placed Speyside Secondary (nine points) will try to move away from relegation danger when they clash from 3.30 pm on October 22 at the former school’s compound in Bourg Mulatresse in round 13 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division action.

Runners-up in the east zone intercol final in the last two seasons, the perennial east zone powerhouse San Juan have endured a rough season by their high standards. On October 19, San Juan were dealt their eighth loss in 12 games when a Vaughn Clement double gave the second-placed Presentation College San Fernando (28 points) a 2-0 victory in Bourg Mulatresse.

Speyside have played two games fewer than their round 13 opponents, and they fell to a 1-0 loss to St Anthony’s College in their last fixture - their fifth loss of the season.

Though Speyside have games in hand, they are just two points above the 14th-placed Trinity College East in the relegation zone and will be keen to get a positive result on the road versus the boys from Bourg.

Speyside will play one of their rescheduled fixtures against fellow Tobago school Signal Hill Secondary on November 7.

SSFL premier division standings

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

1.St Benedict's*12*10*2*0*25*7*18*32

2.Presentation (San Fernando)*11*9*1*1*28*6*22*28

3.Fatima*12*8*2*2*37*13*24*26

4.Arima North*11*5*6*0*20*5*15*21

5.St Anthony's College*11*7*0*4*23*13*10*21

6.Naparima*11*5*4*2*22*12*10*19

7.QRC*12*5*2*5*18*16*2*17

8.St Augustine*11*5*2*4*14*20*-6*17

9.Malick*12*4*2*6*25*27*-2*14

10.St Mary's College*12*4*1*7*13*25*-12*13

11.Signal Hill*10*2*4*4*18*24*-6*10

12.San Juan North*12*3*1*8*15*23*-8*10

13.Speyside*10*2*3*5*14*21*-7*9

14.Trinity East*12*2*1*9*15*27*-12*7

15.Miracle Ministries PHS*12*2*1*9*8*40*-32*7

16.East Mucurapo*11*2*0*9*6*22*-16*6

