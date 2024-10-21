Decision reversed: Kenyan Alex Ekesa upgraded to RBC 15K crown

Kenyan Alex Ekesa smiling on October 20 after crossing the line first at the RBC Run for Kids 15K in St Clair. - Photo by Roger Jacob

KENYAN Alex Ekesa has been confirmed as the winner of the RBC Run for Kids 15K after he was initially disqualified for diverting from the race course in Port of Spain on October 20.

Ekesa crossed the line first in St Clair in 47 minutes and 50 seconds (47:50), with ace Trinidad and Tobago distance runner Nicholas Romany crossing second in 51:23. However, it was discovered that Ekesa made a wrong turn based on the advice of a race marshal, and he was disqualified. The top spot, which carried with it a $1,500 prize and 15,000 Caribbean Airlines miles, went to Romany.

In a lengthy Facebook post on October 20, Ekesa posted a video of a police officer on a motorbike accompanying him as he approached the finish line. He called for race organisers to "take responsibility for the marshal's mistake and that my disqualification can be reconsidered."

On the evening of October 20, RBC officials and race director Andreas Stuven, who is also the managing director at Evolution Timing, held a meeting to discuss Ekesa's predicament.

On October 21, Stuven told Newsday, "I was asked by the race organisers RBC to reverse the decision."

>

From his understanding, Stuven said Romany was willing to concede his earnings to Ekesa.

After the race, Romany said he didn't feel like a worthy winner as he said Ekesa would have clinched top spot if he stayed on the race course. Romany said he was also misguided by a marshal at the very point Ekesa went off course, but he had his wits about him to stay on the official route.

Just before midday on October 21, Ekesa told Newsday he had not been contacted by an RBC official to confirm the change in result, although he was informed of the meeting.

"At the end of the day, I want to see fairness. We have to do things in a way where nobody feels sabotaged," Ekesa said.

"The organisers have to come out and find a way to mitigate these things going forward. Then, I wouldn't have a problem."

Stuven said it wasn't uncommon for race marshals to misguide athletes during a race, and he said these incidents also occur internationally. Stuven maintained that it was the athletes' responsibility to know and learn the race course before the event, and said the organisers did all in their power to ensure the course was made available to all participants.

"As far as the rules are concerned, (Alex) is responsible for his race," Stuven said.

Stuven said it was unfortunate for race marshals, who volunteer their services, to feel the brunt of any blame or ridicule.