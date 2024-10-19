Trinidad and Tobago heading for the doldrums

THE EDITOR: In analysing our country’s crime, bullying, violence, including school indiscipline, it is my opinion that disrespect for one another and a general lack of expected behaviour – also the examples that our parliamentarians as exemplars are unable to significantly set – add to the violent culture that we now find ourselves dealing with.

How on earth can we expect any better of our children when our leaders are unable to set the required standards of leadership? Home upbringing, broken homes and lack of discipline are contributing to the dismal future for our children.

We need a miracle to solve the utter disregard for one another, for the way we drive on our roads, and road rage with violent endings.

We live in a beautiful country, but unless we have respect for one another, it looks like the doldrums for the country. We need to realise that in order for us to fix the problem, we need to first understand the required solution to do so.

RICHARD LOBO

Diego Martin