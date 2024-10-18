Moral, ethical leaders vital for country

Winston Dookeran - File Photo

THE EDITOR: There seems to be no serious response to bullying in schools from either Prime Minister Rowley or his Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, as evidenced by their statements on bullying and gang warfare in schools.

It seems that statements coming from the political leaders suggest they just do not care, and that we have to live with such behaviour. Remember the words of our first prime minister, Dr Eric Williams, "who don't like it get to hell our of here?"

Those were Williams's words barked in Wordford Square in the early 1960s, when he brought Dr Patrick Solomon back to the cabinet after he had been fired as minister of home affairs for taking his stepson from the cells of the Woodbrook Police Station?

The question of moral and ethical leadership finds no favour or alignment with what's happening in our society, and if we don't take stock, TT would become another Haiti.

Let us appreciate and understand that moral and ethical leadership involves guiding others based on principles of integrity and respect, and therefore it must prioritise doing what is right according to the law and conscience over what is merely expedient or profitable.

We hail Gandhi, who advocated non-violence and truth; Nelson Mandela, who emphasised reconciliation and justice, and Angela Merkel, who was know for a pragmatic yet ethical approach in Europe.

Any organisation led by decent, moral and ethical leaders would always enjoy a positive image and respect, as ethical leadership enhances trust, and builds stronger relationships with teams and stakeholders.

Sad to say, this is not the case in TT as there continues to be a lack of transparency and open communication about decision-making processes. And this is rampant in all sectors of governance.

Maybe our leaders on all fronts – opposition, government, religious, cultural, civic – should undertake well-distilled lessons and training in moral and ethical leadership. What is espoused from the highest court in the land is not truth, which seems to be alien.

Moral and ethical leadership must take precedence over untruths, lies and fake news.

We have to begin, even it is too late, to capture the thoughts of esteemed and respected leader Winston Dookeran "to get our politics right."

PARAS RAMOUTAR

Caparo