Heartbreak: Windies women lose by 8 runs in T20 World Cup semis

New Zealand's Fran Jonas, left, celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Chedean Nation during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates, October 18. - AP PHOTO

WEST Indies women's cricketers agonisingly missed out on a spot in the 2024 International Cricket Council Women's T20 World Cup final when they were beaten by eight runs in a low-scoring semifinal against New Zealand at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on October 18.

Chasing a modest target of 129 after a brilliant spell of four for 22 from Deandra Dottin helped limit New Zealand to 128 nine, West Indies' quest to win a second Women's T20 World Cup crown was ended as they were restricted to 120 for eight.

After starring with the ball, West Indies' hopes were pinned on the dangerous Dottin, who came out of international retirement just three months ago.

Dottin blazed her way to 33 off 22 balls and she appeared to be swinging the game in West Indies' favour after being dropped twice on the square leg boundary in consecutive overs. The right-hander slammed three sixes off Lea Tahuhu (one for 33) in the 16th over to shift the momentum, but the New Zealand team took control in the very next over when Dottin top-edged to short fine-leg to be dismissed by Amelia Kerr (two for 14).

With West Indies slipping to 97 for seven after Dottin and new batter Chedean Nation (duck) were dismissed in quick succession, the pair of Afy Fletcher (17 not out off 15) and Zaida James (14 off eight) tried to guide their team home.

However, with boundaries hard to come by and the Windies needing 15 off the last over, James was bowled by Suzie Bates (one for six) as New Zealand held their nerve to clinch the victory.

New Zealand will now meet South Africa in the final from 10 am on October 20.

Summarised Scores: NEW ZEALAND: 128/9 from 20 overs (Georgia Plimmer 33, Suzie Bates 26; Deandra Dottin 4/22, Afy Fletcher 2/23) vs WEST INDIES: 120/8 from 20 overs (D Dottin 33, A Fletcher 17 not out; Eden Carson 3/29, Amelia Kerr 2/14). New Zealand won by eight runs.