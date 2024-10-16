Trini-born doctor is American Cancer Society's interim CEO

Dr Wayne Frederick, former president of Howard University. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

The Prime Minister publicly acknowledged Trinidad-born surgical oncologist Dr Wayne Frederick for his newest position as interim CEO of the American Cancer Society (ACS).

In a brief statement on his Facebook page on October 16, Dr Rowley said, “TT national and ORTT (Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago) holder Dr Wayne Frederick honoured in the US.”

This highest honour was bestowed to Frederick for education and medicine at President's House in March 2022. The ORTT is given for distinguished and outstanding service to TT.

“I am deeply honoured to join ACS and ACS CAN (American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network) in this capacity as interim CEO and continue our work to end cancer as we know it, for everyone,” said Frederick.

“I look forward to working full-time with the incredible teams at ACS and ACS CAN and more than a million volunteers across the country to advance our shared goals of increasing access to care, reducing cancer disparities and improving the lives of patients and their families.”

In a media release on October 15, Frederick’s professional experience in business administration, medical education and academic excellence were pivotal in appointing him to the position.

His title takes effect on November 2.

Brian Marlow, chair of the ACS board of directors said, “Dr Frederick’s commitment to improving health care outcomes particularly as it relates to patient care and research aligns perfectly with the American Cancer Society’s mission.

“As a proven and collaborative leader, we are confident in his ability to maintain and build upon the incredible momentum across ACS during this period of leadership transition.”

Frederick is currently president emeritus of Howard University, Washington DC having served as the institution's 17th president from 2014-2023.

He was recently appointed by the university’s board of trustees as the distinguished Charles R Drew Professor of Surgery at the Howard University College of Medicine. He has authored numerous peer-reviewed articles, book chapters, abstracts and editorials.

According to his profile on the Howard University website, in 2017, he was named Washingtonian of the Year by Washingtonian magazine and was inducted into the St Mary’s College, Port of Spain hall of fame.

Frederick will remain interim CEO until the board searches for a permanent holder for the title.