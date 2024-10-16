THA secretary on World Food Day: Small farmers are the backbone

Vendor Anderson Duncan showcases his celery, chive and chadon beni as customer Anisha Thomas looks to make a purchase during World Food Day celebrations at Shaw Park, Tobago on October 16. - Visual Styles

World Food Day 2024 celebrations began on October 16 with a two-day grand exhibition in Tobago under the theme: right to food for a better life and a better future.

The exhibition opened at the Shaw Park Food Hub in Scarborough, hosted by the THA Division of Food Security, Natural Resources, the Environment and Sustainable Development.

Secretary Nathisha Charles-Pantin spoke about the importance of food security.

She said, “Recognised globally and championed by the Food and Agricultural Organization, Word Food Day serves as a critical reminder of the challenges we face in ensuring food security for all. This year's theme resonates deeply with our mission at the division. Our name is not just a long title, it embodies our unwavering commitment to addressing the pressing issues and the profound responsibility we bear in creating systems that ensures every individual has the right to adequate and nutritious food.”

She said globally 733 million people face hunger owing to weather shocks, conflicts, economic downturns, inequality and the lingering effects of the covid19 pandemic.

She said the call for nutritious foods has never been more urgent.

“The 2024 theme highlights the importance of food diversity and recognises that small farmers are the backbone of efforts to end hunger and achieve sustainable development goals.”

She said her division has already taken the call-to-action to heart, aligning its initiatives closely with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). She said it’s not just a goal but a guiding principle that informs the work and underlines the purpose.

“The goal of ending hunger, achieving food security and promoting sustainable agriculture is deeply engraved in everything we do.”

Assistant Secretary Nigel Taitt in his remarks said approximately three years ago, he was assigned to the division where he was able to see the plight of Tobagonians, mainly farmers and fisherfolk who produced food for Tobago.

Taitt said, through the exhibition, awareness of some of the challenges faced in the sector would be raised, educating people about food sustainability for Tobago and also provide awareness about some of the challenges to fight hunger and malnutrition.

“Our aim at the division is no different from the rest of us whose intention is to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that everyone within our scope is given the right to adequate food. Food being the third basic human need after air and water of course, we at the division continue to work hard towards promoting healthy, nutritious and affordable food to all human beings.”