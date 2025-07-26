Health secretary welcomes Charran's Bookstore to Tobago

Dr Faith Brebnor -

THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith Brebnor is encouraging the owners of Charran’s Bookstore to partner with community groups to promote reading in Tobago.

She was delivering remarks at the opening of the company’s first bookstore in Tobago, at the Gulf City Mall, Lowlands, on July 24.

“I would encourage you as well to ensure that you do additional partnering on the ground with other community groups that can encourage reading,” Brebnor said.

She said the Belle Garden Police Youth Club, in her electoral district, has been conducting basic reading classes for members of the community.

“I would truly encourage that you reach out to some of those and encourage them to partner with you so that we can do the basic things.”

Brebnor said she recently told a group of students that there was need to figure out how to marry conventional knowledge with digital technology.

“There is no way that you can successfully use the AI (artificial intelligence), for example, if you do not have the basic ground foundation knowledge because AI is based on information that is on the internet.

“And the reality is that some of the information that is on the internet is actually not correct information. So you need to have the foundational knowledge to know that even what the AI is pumping out to you is not necessarily accurate.

“So you do need to have that basic foundation is what I am saying to the young people. And that basic foundation comes from reading, from the educational system that we have.”

She also has challenged Charran’s Bookstore to include in their offerings, books that are authored and produced by Tobagonians.

“I would like to encourage you as well to seek out the books that are made by, written by, produced by Tobago and to include those as part of your offering because I think a big chunk of what we need to do is to show our young people that we can do that as well.”

Brebnor continued, “I actually have a friend who has not a book but a Tobago specific ABC chart and we would love for those books, those charts, those Tobago specific content to be included as well because when we have our youngsters coming in, they need to be able to see themselves, they need to be able to know that they can write books too, they need to know that they can be authors as well.

“And I think this is an opportunity for us to partner to ensure that kind of knowledge, that kind of understanding, that kind of knowing who you are is showcased here.”

She said a Charran’s outlet on the island would ensure that Tobagonians did not have to go to Trinidad to get books for their children.

“I know many of us venture to Trinidad to purchase from your stores so this is really you helping us with that, to prevent us from having that additional cost.”

Brebnor said the social protection component of her portfolio deals with communities figuring out how to treat with shocks.

“A perfect example is your child passing for his or her school and they now have to figure out how you are going to pay for all of the books that you need to send your child to that school. And having options like these are going to help Tobagonians withstand and treat with those shocks.”

Charran's chairman: Four-year journey to Tobago

The company’s chairman Vivek Charran said the bookstore’s journey to Tobago began four years ago through its association with Pamstar Productions, an event planning company which focuses on the development of educational campaigns for children.

Pamstar Productions, headed by CEO Esther Ali, hosts educational competitions for students across Trinidad and Tobago.

Charran said during their visits to Tobago, they were impressed by the students’ brilliance and the high level of parental involvement in the competition.

“We found them to be very bright and up to par with Trinidad students,” he said.

“We started speaking to manty of the schools in the area and felt it would be good to start operations in Tobago. Then we started the journey of looking for a place.”

Charran said the company places high value on young people.

“We have also been able to take on many young people in our stores. We have been in business over 50 years. My brother and I collectively maybe 30 years or more and we have always hired young people.”

He said many of them use Charran’s as a stepping stone to greater things.

“There is a lot of potential in youth and it’s no different in Tobago with some of the young people we have managed to find and hire and we continue to do that.”

Education Secretary: Tobago worthy of investment

Secretary of Education, Research and Technology Zorisha Hackett said the opening of the bookstore sent a powerful message, that Tobago was worthy of investment.

“You did not have to come over here and you found it important enough to invest in Tobago,” she said.

“Economically, this venture is no small feat. It creates jobs. It stimulates foot traffic. It anchors activity here in the Lowlands Mall. But it also bridges the gap where many Tobagonians once had to travel to Trinidad for books they couldn’t find here on the island.”

She also regarded the opening as a “bold declaration that says to our students, to our teachers, to our parents and to every Tobagonian out there seeking knowledge that your dreams are worth investing in.”

Hackett applauded Charran’s commitment to the written word.

“In this era of screens and scrolling, your commitment to the printed word is not only refreshing, it is revolutionary. Imagine having to speak about books as being revolutionary in a digitally advanced world.

“Charran’s is not just a business but a portal where any child can pick up their first alphabet book or a teenager can explore great literary works and where a teacher can find the resources to light a fire in his or her classroom. From school supplies to texts, this store will meet the needs of every learner on the educational spectrum.”

Among those attending the launch were Charran's Bookstore CEO Vinai Charran, Secretary of Finance, Trade and the Economy Petal-Ann Roberts, Assistant Secretary, Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Megan Morrison and Assistant Secretary, Community Development, Youth Development and Sport Wane Clarke.