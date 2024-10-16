Remembering the ancestors: Through a lens

Dressed in traditional attire, Trio tribe members from Suriname sings at the "Remembering the Ancestors" ceremony at the Red House on October 16, as part of ongoing events during the Santa Rosa First Peoples Community Heritage Week 2024. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

The Santa Rosa First Peoples hosted a remembrance ceremony at the Red House on October 16 as part of ongoing events during First People's Heritage Week.

In 2019, 60 First Peoples were reburied after their remains were exhumed during the 2013 Red House restoration. A monument honouring these ancestors was mounted outside the Red House to mark the burial site.

Newsday photographer Jeff K Mayors attended the ceremony and captured these images.