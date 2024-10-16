CSO: Inflation stable at 0.4 per cent

Shopping cart filled with essential food items at a grocery store in Port of Spain. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

THE Central Statistical Office (CSO) has revealed a year-on-year inflation rate of 0.4 per cent in its Consumer Price Index (CPI) data report for September 2024.

The rate marks a significant decline from the inflation rate of 3.9 per cent recorded in September 2023, indicating a period of relative stability in price levels.

The inflation rate of 0.4 per cent reflects the percentage change in the All Items Index when comparing September 2024 to September 2023. However, the figure remains unchanged from the inflation rate in August 2024.

The all items index for September 2024 stood at 124.1, a slight increase of 0.2 per cent from August 2024.

There were fluctuations in specific categories but the overall cost of goods and services have remained relatively stable.

The food and non-alcoholic beverages index showed a 0.7 per cent increase, up from 149.2 in August to 150.2 in September.

Key contributors to this increase include fresh whole chicken, cucumbers, carrots, parboiled rice, oranges, Irish potatoes, bodi, cabbage, ripe bananas, and cheddar cheese.

However, these price increases were mitigated by declines in the prices of several other items, such as ochroes, onions, white flour, and eggs.

The report also indicated increases in the sub-indices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco (up 0.3 per cent) and health (up 0.2 per cent). There was a slight decrease of 0.2 per cent in the clothing and footwear sub-index, while all other categories remained unchanged.