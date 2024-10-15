Trinidad and Tobago to host Rugby Americas North Sevens Tournament in November

The Trinidad and Tobago Rugby Union (TTRU) will host the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Senior Men’s and Women’s Sevens Rugby Tournament at Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima, on November 23 and 24.

TT is preparing to welcome teams from around the Caribbean and North America. Having last hosted this event at St Mary’s Grounds in 2016, the Arima venue is now considered “much more suited for the growing global game”, according to TTRU.

Following the region’s success at the recently concluded Olympics in Paris, where the Canadian and American women’s teams earned silver and bronze respectively, the tournament is expected to feature stiff competition in both divisions.

Additionally, the RAN tournament is a qualifier for the HSBC Sevens Challenger Series which provides a pathway for the HSBC World Seven Series, which takes participants to several continents worldwide in one sporting calendar year.

Next year, Olympic qualifications will be up for grabs when RAN returns to TT for another edition.