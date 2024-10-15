Divali Nagar to highlight community, family values

Divali, the celebration of light over darkness, is approaching and anticipation is mounting for this year’s Divali Nagar celebration which will be held from October 22-30. This year’s theme is Grihasta Ashram – Building Homes and Building Families.

Hosted by the National Council for Indian Culture (NCIC) the event is a vibrant showcase of entertainment, culture, cuisine, and exhibitor promotions.

NCIC’s first vice president Surujdeo Mangaroo said the theme centres on parenting and the role of the family.

“This is a reflection of the NCIC's commitment to strengthening the very foundation of our society – our families. In a time when modern challenges often strain the bonds between parents, children, and extended family members, this theme serves as a reminder that the home is more than just a physical space; it is where values, traditions, and a sense of belonging are cultivated.”

Mangaroo said the organisation aims to bring attention to the important role parents play in shaping the next generation and the responsibility that all shares in supporting families as the cornerstone of our community.

“The NCIC sees this as a contribution to our national responsibility, to reinforce the significance of love, respect, and unity within households, which in turn builds a stronger, more resilient society.

“Through this theme, we hope to inspire thoughtful discussions, promote positive parenting practices, and encourage the building of homes that not only shelter but nurture the future of our nation.”

President Christine Kangaloo and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar will address the nagar on different nights.

Based at Narsaloo Ramaya Marg in Endeavour, Chaguanas, the NCIC is the primary organisation dedicated to nurturing and promoting East Indian and Indo-Trinidadian culture in Trinidad and Tobago. In 1964, it began as the National Council for Indian Music and Drama (NCIMD) and was renamed in 1972.

The NCIC actively collaborated with the High Commission of India, facilitating cultural exchanges, workshops, and education in India for local talents.

Divali Nagar, now a globally-recognised flagship event, emerged in 1986 under the astute leadership of Hansley Hanoomansingh. The NCIC’s growth prompted the search for a permanent home, which the TT government graciously granted in 1986. The NCIC site includes an auditorium named after the first president, Shri Bisram Gopie, a main stage, and the Heritage Centre.

Speaking on corporate involvement, Mangaroo said it is the same as last year but there has been a 15 per cent increase in booths being booked.

“We are grateful to those who have supported us thus far, but I am appealing to corporate TT to get involved in Divali Nagar and support it as it is the largest Indian cultural event outside of India.”

He highlighted the extensive efforts being made to guarantee a successful Nagar for all participants stating that a tremendous amount of work and energy is being invested into the venue to ensure a successful Nagar for everyone involved.

When asked about this year’s innovations, he highlighted a focus on promoting young and emerging artistes. Performances will also be aired on LED screens and there will be no fireworks display on the final night of Divali Nagar, which came into practice last year.

“As an NGO, we must demonstrate our commitment to protecting the environment,” he added.

The Divali Nagar’s influence has expanded far and wide, captivating audiences in Fiji, Sri Lanka, India, the Caribbean, and others countries, with an estimated 200,000 local visitors expected during the nine-day extravaganza.

As for audience access, the event will be available via its YouTube channel, accompanied by in-house television production. Live broadcasts will reach local television via stations like TTT and Caribbean Showtime in Canada. It will also be aired in Guyana and Suriname with social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram further facilitating global viewership.

Regarding concerns about parking, arrangements have been made for both the north and south car parks to accommodate attendees.

Mangaroo said, “We have already distributed 700 booth holders’ passes, 100 media, 250 artistes, 75 tech crew and corporate passes so we need to have proper parking accommodation. We try our best to manage the traffic so we have police presence throughout the Nagar and they will do their best to manage the traffic and keep everyone safe.”

The distinguished chief guest for this year is Prof Dilip Dan, a Caribbean pioneer in advanced laparoscopic and bariatric surgery, with many international medical publications to his name, and having topped American colleges in surgical exams.

Divali Nagar is open and free to all.

Divali Nagar programme (Main stage)

October 22

6.55 pm – Arrival of arti parade

7 pm: National Anthem – pannist Adriana Achaiba

Opening prayer – Pundit Abhedanand Persad Sharma

Lighting of symbolic deya – Sen Deoroop Teemal and pundit Abdhednand Persad Sharma

Vedic Chants – Chinmaya Mission

Theme Song & Bhajan – Chandra Katwaroo

Vocal – Shri Rana Mohip

Invocation dance – Yogita Singh

Classical dance – Yogita Singh

First Citizens Dragon Boys Tassa Group

Bollywood Dance Group

October 23, 7 pm-9.30 pm

Divya Gookool

Modern Electrical Rhythms

Rawytee Ramroop/Lutchman Gangoo

Desh Premee Dance Group

Durga Sangam Dance Group

A Mandakini Swain accompanied on tabla by Kaustuv Swain

October 24, 7 pm-9 pm

Victoria Amrita Maharaj & Atri Balroop

Republic Bank Extraordinaire Tassa Group

Shree Madurai Veeran Kali Amman Dance Group

Kiss Natraj Dance Group

Manmohan Gosyne (Baithak Gana)

October 25, 7 pm-10 pm

Avtaar the Band with guest artiste Naveeta Maharaj

Rohini Alicia Mangru

Dubraj Persad (Baithak Gana)

Amritam Shakti Dance Group

Bharatnatyam dance – Reshma Rajiv

Songs – Kamla Dhyani courtesy of the Indian High Commission and MGICC

October 26, 7 pm-9.30 pm

Kaveesh D Band

Shooting Stars Tassa Group

Sabri Bindi Seepersad/Apsara Dance Company

Bollywood Dance Company

Guest speaker – Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar

October 27, 7 pm-9.30 pm

Beena Sangeet

Veejai Ramkissoon

Shivannand Maharaj & Shiv Sangeet School of Music

Sandra Sookdeo Dance School

SK Dancers

October 28, 7 pm-9.30 pm

Ramesh Basdeo(Baithak Gana)

Sargam International Orchestra – Rana Mohip/Susan Mohip/Nelisha Mohammed/Sunanda Mohip

Pannist – Sunanda Mohip

Susan Mohip Dance Group

Arkash Karl & Sheetal Karl

Nirvana Dance Group

October 29, 7 pm-10 pm

Youth dance competition finals

Semi-classical category

Sara Sookdeo

Arianna Boodoo

Princess Priya Dance Group

Apsara Dance Company

Shayann Dookran

Krishna Kala Dance Academy

Simone’s Dance Academy

Kiss Natraj Dance Group

Bollywood film category

Sati Ramcharan

Nritya Aradhana School of Dance

Sharda Harrilal

Princess Priya Dance Group

Sabri Bindi Seepersad

Simone’s Dance Academy

Sathyam’s Dance Academy

Kiss Natraj Dance Group

Kamaldai Nisha Ramkissoon – Chutney Singing competition winner 2024 Avocat Vedic School Tassa

President Christine Carla Kangaloo

October 30, 7 pm- 11 pm

Rooplal Girdharie

RG The Band with Rishi Guyadeen

Former winners of the NCIC Youth Champ competition

Kimlyn Boodram

Anjely Rajkumar –Winner of Mastana Bahar 2024

Abhijit Anchortassoo

Victoria Amrita Maharaj

Satnarine Ramdeo

Trinidad Sweet Tassa Academy

Nritya Sangam Dance Group

Radha Krishna Dance Group

Khalnayak Dance Academy