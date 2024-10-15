Divali Nagar to highlight community, family values
BAVINA SOOKDEO
Divali, the celebration of light over darkness, is approaching and anticipation is mounting for this year’s Divali Nagar celebration which will be held from October 22-30. This year’s theme is Grihasta Ashram – Building Homes and Building Families.
Hosted by the National Council for Indian Culture (NCIC) the event is a vibrant showcase of entertainment, culture, cuisine, and exhibitor promotions.
NCIC’s first vice president Surujdeo Mangaroo said the theme centres on parenting and the role of the family.
“This is a reflection of the NCIC's commitment to strengthening the very foundation of our society – our families. In a time when modern challenges often strain the bonds between parents, children, and extended family members, this theme serves as a reminder that the home is more than just a physical space; it is where values, traditions, and a sense of belonging are cultivated.”
Mangaroo said the organisation aims to bring attention to the important role parents play in shaping the next generation and the responsibility that all shares in supporting families as the cornerstone of our community.
“The NCIC sees this as a contribution to our national responsibility, to reinforce the significance of love, respect, and unity within households, which in turn builds a stronger, more resilient society.
“Through this theme, we hope to inspire thoughtful discussions, promote positive parenting practices, and encourage the building of homes that not only shelter but nurture the future of our nation.”
President Christine Kangaloo and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar will address the nagar on different nights.
Based at Narsaloo Ramaya Marg in Endeavour, Chaguanas, the NCIC is the primary organisation dedicated to nurturing and promoting East Indian and Indo-Trinidadian culture in Trinidad and Tobago. In 1964, it began as the National Council for Indian Music and Drama (NCIMD) and was renamed in 1972.
The NCIC actively collaborated with the High Commission of India, facilitating cultural exchanges, workshops, and education in India for local talents.
Divali Nagar, now a globally-recognised flagship event, emerged in 1986 under the astute leadership of Hansley Hanoomansingh. The NCIC’s growth prompted the search for a permanent home, which the TT government graciously granted in 1986. The NCIC site includes an auditorium named after the first president, Shri Bisram Gopie, a main stage, and the Heritage Centre.
Speaking on corporate involvement, Mangaroo said it is the same as last year but there has been a 15 per cent increase in booths being booked.
“We are grateful to those who have supported us thus far, but I am appealing to corporate TT to get involved in Divali Nagar and support it as it is the largest Indian cultural event outside of India.”
He highlighted the extensive efforts being made to guarantee a successful Nagar for all participants stating that a tremendous amount of work and energy is being invested into the venue to ensure a successful Nagar for everyone involved.
When asked about this year’s innovations, he highlighted a focus on promoting young and emerging artistes. Performances will also be aired on LED screens and there will be no fireworks display on the final night of Divali Nagar, which came into practice last year.
“As an NGO, we must demonstrate our commitment to protecting the environment,” he added.
The Divali Nagar’s influence has expanded far and wide, captivating audiences in Fiji, Sri Lanka, India, the Caribbean, and others countries, with an estimated 200,000 local visitors expected during the nine-day extravaganza.
As for audience access, the event will be available via its YouTube channel, accompanied by in-house television production. Live broadcasts will reach local television via stations like TTT and Caribbean Showtime in Canada. It will also be aired in Guyana and Suriname with social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram further facilitating global viewership.
Regarding concerns about parking, arrangements have been made for both the north and south car parks to accommodate attendees.
Mangaroo said, “We have already distributed 700 booth holders’ passes, 100 media, 250 artistes, 75 tech crew and corporate passes so we need to have proper parking accommodation. We try our best to manage the traffic so we have police presence throughout the Nagar and they will do their best to manage the traffic and keep everyone safe.”
The distinguished chief guest for this year is Prof Dilip Dan, a Caribbean pioneer in advanced laparoscopic and bariatric surgery, with many international medical publications to his name, and having topped American colleges in surgical exams.
Divali Nagar is open and free to all.
Divali Nagar programme (Main stage)
October 22
6.55 pm – Arrival of arti parade
7 pm: National Anthem – pannist Adriana Achaiba
Opening prayer – Pundit Abhedanand Persad Sharma
Lighting of symbolic deya – Sen Deoroop Teemal and pundit Abdhednand Persad Sharma
Vedic Chants – Chinmaya Mission
Theme Song & Bhajan – Chandra Katwaroo
Vocal – Shri Rana Mohip
Invocation dance – Yogita Singh
Classical dance – Yogita Singh
First Citizens Dragon Boys Tassa Group
Bollywood Dance Group
October 23, 7 pm-9.30 pm
Divya Gookool
Modern Electrical Rhythms
Rawytee Ramroop/Lutchman Gangoo
Desh Premee Dance Group
Durga Sangam Dance Group
A Mandakini Swain accompanied on tabla by Kaustuv Swain
October 24, 7 pm-9 pm
Victoria Amrita Maharaj & Atri Balroop
Republic Bank Extraordinaire Tassa Group
Shree Madurai Veeran Kali Amman Dance Group
Kiss Natraj Dance Group
Manmohan Gosyne (Baithak Gana)
October 25, 7 pm-10 pm
Avtaar the Band with guest artiste Naveeta Maharaj
Rohini Alicia Mangru
Dubraj Persad (Baithak Gana)
Amritam Shakti Dance Group
Bharatnatyam dance – Reshma Rajiv
Songs – Kamla Dhyani courtesy of the Indian High Commission and MGICC
October 26, 7 pm-9.30 pm
Kaveesh D Band
Shooting Stars Tassa Group
Sabri Bindi Seepersad/Apsara Dance Company
Bollywood Dance Company
Guest speaker – Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar
October 27, 7 pm-9.30 pm
Beena Sangeet
Veejai Ramkissoon
Shivannand Maharaj & Shiv Sangeet School of Music
Sandra Sookdeo Dance School
SK Dancers
October 28, 7 pm-9.30 pm
Ramesh Basdeo(Baithak Gana)
Sargam International Orchestra – Rana Mohip/Susan Mohip/Nelisha Mohammed/Sunanda Mohip
Pannist – Sunanda Mohip
Susan Mohip Dance Group
Arkash Karl & Sheetal Karl
Nirvana Dance Group
October 29, 7 pm-10 pm
Youth dance competition finals
Semi-classical category
Sara Sookdeo
Arianna Boodoo
Princess Priya Dance Group
Apsara Dance Company
Shayann Dookran
Krishna Kala Dance Academy
Simone’s Dance Academy
Kiss Natraj Dance Group
Bollywood film category
Sati Ramcharan
Nritya Aradhana School of Dance
Sharda Harrilal
Princess Priya Dance Group
Sabri Bindi Seepersad
Simone’s Dance Academy
Sathyam’s Dance Academy
Kiss Natraj Dance Group
Kamaldai Nisha Ramkissoon – Chutney Singing competition winner 2024 Avocat Vedic School Tassa
President Christine Carla Kangaloo
October 30, 7 pm- 11 pm
Rooplal Girdharie
RG The Band with Rishi Guyadeen
Former winners of the NCIC Youth Champ competition
Kimlyn Boodram
Anjely Rajkumar –Winner of Mastana Bahar 2024
Abhijit Anchortassoo
Victoria Amrita Maharaj
Satnarine Ramdeo
Trinidad Sweet Tassa Academy
Nritya Sangam Dance Group
Radha Krishna Dance Group
Khalnayak Dance Academy
Comments
"Divali Nagar to highlight community, family values"