LeAndra Live returns to Castle Killarney

LeAndra -

Singer LeAndra Head known as LeAndra will once again stage LeAndra Live – Strings and Voice II, an elegant musical showcase at Castle Killarney (Stollmeyer’s Castle).

The event on April 26-27 carries a deep personal significance for LeAndra, who will dedicate the show to the memory of her beloved grandfather, Andrew Skinner, who passed away on March 20, a media release said.

A steadfast supporter of her musical journey, Skinner was unwavering in his encouragement. Despite LeAndra’s invitations, he always insisted on purchasing his own ticket, believing in truly supporting her work. In 2024, he attended LeAndra Live – Strings and Voice – a cherished memory that makes this dedication even more meaningful, the release said.

Following the sold-out success of its inaugural edition, LeAndra Live – Strings and Voice II is promising to be an evening of musical brilliance, featuring an ensemble of talented musicians, including Stefan Roach – classical guitarist; Johnathon Agostini – guitarist; Eunmi Choi – pianist; Wasia Ward – cellist;· Nariba Herbert – violist and Tylah Ariel – singer, who was newly-added to the cast.

Special guest will be the legendary Mungal Patasar, world-renowned sitar maestro and cultural icon.

LeAndra, a classically-trained vocalist with a diverse repertoire spanning classical, musical theatre, bossa nova, jazz, and soca, has graced prestigious stages worldwide. She has performed in Porgy and Bess in Budapest, shared the stage with jazz legend Hugh Masekela and has been a member of the star cast for Brian Mac Farlane's productions. She was the only singer to perform at the 50th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between TT and China, where she sang in Mandarin and was accompanied by the TT Philharmonic Orchestra and the renowned Shanghai Chinese Orchestra.

The release said the ambiance of LeAndra Live – Strings and Voice II will be elevated by breathtaking set designs by Mac Farlane’s Design Studios Ltd, magical lighting by Celia Wells, and a curated gourmet experience by Core Feed Your Need.

Additionally, patrons can win one of four tickets to any Caribbean Airlines destination, courtesy the airline.

This event is being supported by Caribbean Airlines, Mac Farlane’s Design Studios Ltd, Playback Productions, Core Feed Your Need, Silva Image, Castle Killarney, Alexa Li Boutique, AA Consulting and K Squared Fashions.

Showtime is 7 pm on April 26 and 6 pm on April 27.

For more info: LeAndralive1@gmail.com or call/WhatsApp 734-8902.