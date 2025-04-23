Treasured art gems on show at Horizons

Richard Hall, Swimming -

Treasured Gems exhibition features paintings from a private collection that highlights the work of Jamaican artists alongside a select few from TT.

This showing at Horizons Art Gallery brings together landscapes, portraits, and figurative pieces that reflect on Caribbean life, echoing stories of memory, heritage and rhythm, a media release said.

Among the artists featured is Richard Hall, a graduate of the Edna Manley School of Visual and Performing Arts. Influenced by mentors such as Barrington Watson and George Rodney, Hall combines classical training with personal vision. His 1992 piece The Emerging Influences pays tribute to these figures by blending elements of their distinct styles, the release said.

Also featured is Elpedio Robinson, whose creative process is driven by instinct rather than convention. His work, whether focused on figures, still life, or scenes of everyday life, is centred on evoking deeper creative thought. A recurring circle in his compositions symbolises the cyclical nature of life and his journey as an artist, the release said.

Other featured artists include Edwin McAlphin, Coyotito Bennett, Glen Martin, and others.

The exhibition opened on April 22 at 37 Mucurapo Road, St James and continues until May 3, from 8.30 am-5 pm Mondays to Fridays, and 9 am-1 pm on Saturdays.