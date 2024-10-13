Premier teams clash in 17th Chinese Bicentennial dragon boat regatta

HNC Water Dragons paddle back to shore after placing third in their heat at the 17th annual Chinese Bicentennial Dragon Boat Festival at Chaguaramas Boardwalk on October 12, 2024. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

A COUPLE hundred paddlers, including reigning champions Aquaholics, will contest a string of events on October 13 – day two of the 17th Chinese Bicentennial Dragon Boat Regatta, after a nearly flawless series of races on day one.

Tobago’s Oceanus, one of the most successful clubs, are a notable absentee, while Titans, Trailblazers and the Chinese Association are among the confirmed attendees.

Organisers are hoping for improved conditions after choppy waters forced the rescheduling of the last race on day one, an under-21 all-female standard (20 paddlers) meeting between St Augustine Girls High Sea Serpents and St Joseph Convent (Port of Spain) Wave Breakers.

Scores of students, parents and siblings supported their families, friends and schoolmates from Hillview College, Holy Name Convent, Presentation College of San Fernando, St Joseph’s Convent (Port of Spain, St Joseph and San Fernando), and other schools and clubs.

St Joseph Convent’s Port of Spain Wavebreakers were among the favourites and were vigorously supported.

Students ran parallel to the craft, recording with their phones, as the paddlers glided across the water in mesmerising synchrony to the beat of the drums fitted on each vessel.

Patrons were treated with giveaways and enjoyed the Chinese cuisine on sale.

Some 22 races are on the cards on day two. Seven finals are among them: the 16-and-under open small (ten paddlers), 21-and-under open small, 21-and-under premier open standard, premier all-female small, the Friendship Cup and the premier open small to close the event.

The Wavebreakers finished with two wins and are expected to feature in the 21-and-under standard and 21-and-under all-female small finals.

Hillview College Hyperion enjoyed the most dominant win in the 16-and-under open small, clocking 58.90 seconds, ahead of QRC Bluebloods in 1:05.12.

Organisers said the results were being reviewed at the time of publication and the exact finalists could not yet be confirmed.