Fire at Piarco station damages firetruck

A firefighter attempts to put out a fire. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

THE fire service is investigating a fire that broke out at the Piarco Fire Station on October 10, damaging a fire tender.

A report said at 12.45 am, two motorcycles belonging to fire officers which were parked at the western end of the appliance bay near the engineering section caught fire.

It said the fire spread to a water tender and caused minor damage to the far-side locker, cab and front of the appliance.

The two motorcycles suffered 80 per cent damage.

Fire officers put out the fire, and the building was not damaged.

The report said one of the motorcycles was identified as the fire's point of origin.