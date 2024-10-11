Blow Mano Blow launches Mama Dis Is Mas

Blow Mano Blow's presentation for Carnival 2025 titled Mama Dis Is Mas pays tribute to the late calypsonian Lord Kitchener. -

Blow Mano Blow launched its Carnival 2025 presentation on September 28 at Quties Restaurant and Lounge, One Woodbrook Place, Port of Spain.

The presentation – a tribute to the late calypsonian Lord Kitchener, dubbed Mama Dis Is Mas – featured four sections: Bees Melody, Miss Tourist/Mr Tourist, Flag Woman, and Sugar Bum Bum – all titles of some of Kitchener's most popular calypsoes.

The Carnival band – which honours the late, great musician Mano Marcellin, heads to the streets on Carnival Monday, March 3, 2025. It’s the band's fifth time on the road, and in 2024, it won the judges' nod at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, taking the title for Most Original band on Carnival Monday, a media release said.

It’s a full-fledged T-shirt band that comes with the all-inclusive trimmings – drinks, food and even air-conditioned buses. In addition, masqueraders can bask in the Carnival thrill of a live percussion band, the release said.

Bandleader Burt Marcellin, the son of Mano Marcellin, maintains that the band’s overall aim is to deliver a traditional and authentic Trinidad and Tobago mas option to patrons coming to the island of fete, pan and soca.

The band launch featured performances from Brass 2 The World, Snakey, Sanelle Dempster and KC and Sekon Sta.

The band’s new mas camp is at 35 French Street, Woodbrook, Port of Spain.

For more info: Blow Mano Blow Mas, visit their Instagram page @blowmanoblowmastt and Facebook @blowmanoblowmas.