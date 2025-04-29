Celebrating International Dance Day

FROM THE NATIONAL DANCE ASSOCIATION

On International Dance Day, April 29, the National Dance Association of Trinidad and Tobago (NDATT) proudly joins the global community in recognising and celebrating the profound significance of dance – not just as an art form, but as a fundamental expression of life itself.

Established through Act No 28 of 1997 by the Parliament and guided by the Constitution, the NDA has long championed the vital role of dance in shaping national identity, strengthening community bonds, nurturing individual potential, and contributing to economic and social development. Dance is not merely a creative practice; it is life in motion – an affirmation that where there is movement, there is existence, resilience, and renewal. Movement is proof of life, and dance magnifies this human truth.

International Dance Day was established in 1982 by the International Dance Council, an official partner of Unesco, to promote the universal value of dance across cultures and societies. It serves as a global celebration for those who understand dance’s transformative power – and as a wake-up call for governments, institutions, and policymakers who have yet to fully recognise its impact on individuals, communities, and economies.

International Dance Day serves both as a celebration and a necessary reminder: dance must be seen, valued, and supported as an integral pillar of society. It is an art form that transcends cultural, social, and economic barriers, offering individuals and communities alike a medium through which they express identity, navigate challenges, preserve heritage, and imagine new futures.

As the recognised representative body for dance practitioners across TT, the NDA stands committed to advancing the visibility, legitimacy, and sustainability of dance in all its forms. We echo the International Dance Council’s call for our government, institutions, and policymakers to actively acknowledge the value of dance – not merely through symbolic gestures, but by creating tangible frameworks for its promotion, protection, and investment. Dance is not a luxury; it is a right and a necessity. It offers pathways for personal empowerment, collective well-being, and national development, including real, measurable contributions to economic growth through cultural industries.

Today, we honour the dancers, choreographers, educators, administrators, and advocates who continue to shape our nation's dance ecosystem with passion, discipline, and innovation. We recommit ourselves to nurturing environments where dance is respected, where practitioners are empowered, and where future generations are inspired to move, to create, and to live fully.

The executive committee of the National Dance Association wishes everyone a meaningful International Dance Day. Let us continue to honour dance – because to honour dance, is to honour life itself.