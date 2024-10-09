Soca Warriors seek crucial Nations League points vs Cuba

Members of the TT senior men's football team take part in a train in a training session, on October 8, 2024, in Santiago, Cuba. - TTFA Media

Despite Toronto FC striker Tyrese Spicer being ruled out of the October 10 Concacaf Nations League tie against Cuba owing to injury, caretaker coach Derek King and Soca Warriors captain Aubrey David remain goal-bound on securing three crucial points and avoiding relegation to League B.

TT face Cuba in their third Group B League A match at the Antonio Maceo Stadium from 4pm (TT time) and are in need of a win having lost their opening Nations League test against Honduras 4-0 on September 6, then drawing 0-0 with French Guiana four days later.

They currently sit in cellar position on the six-nation table with Jamaica, Nicaragua (both on four points) and Honduras (three points) controlling the top three positions respectively, followed by Cuba (two points), French Guiana (one point) and TT (one point).

TT are yet to find the back of the net under King, and with his October 8 announcement that attacking threat Spicer has now been ruled out, the pressure is on the Soca Warriors’ frontline to finally get clicking against a relatively young Cuban team.

TT play their home leg at Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago, on October 14.

Regarding Spicer’s omission from the squad, King said the striker “felt a little strained” after he was substituted on in 72nd minute for Toronto FC in MLS action on October 5 against a Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami.

“The club (Toronto FC) told us he would have to do a scan first before they make a decision to send him. The MRI came back that he is injured and will have to miss this game here,” King said.

He did not confirm if Spicer would be available for the home leg.

Looking ahead at the Cuba tie, King said, “The guys are fully aware of the task at hand. We had discussions between staff and players and we know the importance (of the game). We need six points but let us focus on this game. It’s important that we go out there and give it our best shot.”

TT touched down in Cuba on October 6 and held two training sessions so far. With them are recalled internationals Kevin Molino (unattached) and Joevin Jones (Miscellaneous Police FC).

The pair were part of a seven-man change to the national squad from their last meeting against French Guiana. Also included were defender Sheldon Bateau (SK Bevere/Belgium), midfielder Michel Poon-Angeron (AC Port of Spain), Adrian Foncette (Police FC), left back Ross Russell Jr (AC Port of Spain) and now out Spicer.

On the return of Molino and Jones to the setup, King added, “What I saw for the past two and a half weeks was two guys who want it (to win). They are senior men to the team. They have played overseas as well, professional players. So it’s good to add their knowledge with this bunch and they will add some quality to the team as well.”

Over the past couple weeks, King had a locally-based team training here and decided he would select the cream of the crop and then add some of TT’s foreign based players to bolster the unit.

Skipper David also welcomed Molino and Jones’ return and said, “It’s always good to have experienced players back in the squad. We’ve been playing together since the U15s coming up so we have a good relationship. It’s an honour for us to continue to represent the national team after so much time.”

David was well aware of the Cuban threat but reassured his team knew the importance of securing wins over the next two matches.

“We know they have a lot of foreign players, some who play in Cost Rica, Guatemala and USA as well. Basically they have a young team but are willing to fight. They are hungry and want to prove themselves because they’re at home. It’s just for us to be together and execute our game plan so that we could leave here with three points.”

The match will be played on an artificial turf and the team is getting acclimatized to the surface to minimize any errors on game-day.

David added, “A lot of our players are accustomed to that. The players who’ve played in the USL, myself also, playing in Guatemala. It’s a good turf and we must use it as much as possible to get accustomed to the bounce and movement of the ball along the turf so when game time comes, there are no surprises.”

TT Squad vs Cuba:

Goalkeepers: Denzil Smith, Christopher Biggette, Adrian Foncette.

Defenders: Justin Garcia, Shelon Bateau, Aubrey David, Alvin Jones, Triston Hodge, Shannon Gomez, Ross Russell Jr.

Midfielders: Noah Powder, Kevin Molino, Dantaye Gilbert, John Paul Rochford, Isaiah Lee, Andre Rampersad, Joevin Jones, Michel Poon Angeron.

Forwards: Kevon Woodley, Tyrese Spicer, Real Gill, Nathaniel James, Ryan Telfer