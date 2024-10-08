USA's Aaron Jones delivers in CPL final after assuring Daren Sammy victory

Aaron Jones of St.Lucia Kings celebrates with the CPL T20 trophy after winning the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League final against Guyana Amazon Warriors at Providence Stadium on October 6, 2024 in Georgetown, Guyana. - (CPL T20)

AARON Jones was sitting and waiting for his opportunity to unleash his power in the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL). When he was given the chance, he did not disappoint.

Jones, a Bajan-born American, lashed an unbeaten 48 off 31 deliveries to steer St Lucia Kings to a six-wicket win over Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL final at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence on October 6. It was the maiden title for the St Lucia franchise, on their 12th attempt.

Before the final, Jones only batted twice, for a total of nine runs.

St Lucia Kings coach Daren Sammy said Jones stayed motivated despite seeing little playing time.

Speaking to media in Guyana, Sammy said, “Five days ago…we were having a conversation and I was saying to him he has not had a chance to bat in the tournament and he said to me, ‘Don’t worry, coach, I am going to win you the finals.’

“We dropped him for qualifier one, but the way he spoke to me that day, in his eyes I could see the belief, and on just a gut feeling brought him back in the set-up.”

The Kings needed someone to take over the throne as the in-form pair of captain Faf du Plessis and Johnson Charles could only contribute 21 and seven respectively.

Jones and Roston Chase put on an unbroken stand of 88 runs to propel the Kings to 139/4 in 18.1 overs after being 51/4 after 9.5 overs.

Before Jones went out to bat, Sammy reminded him of what he had said in the build-up to the final.

“When we were in trouble I looked across and I said to him, ‘Remember what you said to me. The stars are aligned for you to go out.’”

Sammy said he considered making a strategic change after Jones made a slow start to his innings.

“I was tempted to pull him out (and put in another batsman)…he just came through (tonight).

“It shows that we have never been a one-man team. Charles and Faf did not go through tonight, but halfway through I told the guys, if you watch franchise cricket, the strength of the team has always been in local performances, and today was the day two local guys had to come up (trumps).”

Sammy knew defeating Amazon Warriors in their backyard is never easy.

“This is their fortress. Commiserations to Rayon Griffith, Lance Klusener and Imran Tahir. They are defending champions for a reason.

“But I thought my men (did well). I have never seen such a focused St Lucia team, and by trusting the process, the more belief that we gathered along the way was what that took us through the line today.”

Sammy said the players were motivated by two-time Olympic medallist Julien Alfred, after the St Lucian earned a silver and bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“From day one, (we were) inspired by our Olympic gold medal champion ‘Ju Ju,’ inspired by that and we piggyback off that and 2024 just being the year for St Lucia, and we believed what we were saying.”

Sammy did not let the media leave before thanking St Lucia for all the support.

“From day one they have been supporting. I asked them to turn up in St Lucia: they did. We said we were going to bring the title home. So St Lucia, this is for you.”

Reporting from Guyana