It's not a renaming of Queen’s Hall auditorium

Charlene Griffith takes a photo with the childhood piano of pianist Winifred Atwell during commissioning of the Winifred Atwell Auditorium. - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: The board of directors and management of Queen’s Hall take the opportunity to extend heartfelt appreciation for the support of its recent introduction of the Winifred Atwell Auditorium.

However, it wishes to clarify that the initiative was not a renaming exercise. There has never been a dedication of the auditorium – the main concert hall – until now.

Known as the Grande Dame of the Performing Arts, Queen’s Hall has been a venue for exceptional musicians for six decades. Approved by the Government, dedicating the auditorium to Atwell was the ideal complement as the accomplished Trinidadian/Tobagonian pianist made her mark on the global stage, and inspired others including international music superstar Elton John.

“Queen's Hall has been a venue for exceptional musicians. The auditorium, now bearing Winifred Atwell’s name, stands as a living homage to her artistry and a celebration of our national heritage.

"This recognition solidifies her place in our cultural landscape and honours the woman whose music continues to bring joy, hope and pride to our hearts.

"It is a reminder to all who enter that greatness can come from our shores, and that the legacy of Winifred Atwell will forever be a part of our artistic story,” said Garfield George, general manager of Queen’s Hall.

“This tribute also ensures that future generations will remember and be inspired by her achievements. Winifred’s story is one of overcoming barriers, defying expectations, and breaking new ground in the world of entertainment. It reminds us that our dreams are limitless and that, like her, we can rise to prominence while staying true to our roots,” George said.

Board of directors and management of Queen's Hall