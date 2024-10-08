Accept that DLS loss, TKR fans

Captains Kieron Pollard, left, and Rovman Powell, centre, talk to CPL operations director Michael Hall, right, and other officials during a delay in play in the 2024 Republic Bank CPL eliminator match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals at Providence Stadium, Guyana on October 1. - Photo courtesy CPL T20 -

THE EDITOR: The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is definitely a very entertaining and exciting event and, like all other highly competitive events, there will certainly be controversies and disagreements at any level.

The recent uproar, especially from the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) fans, which saw the Barbados Royals (BR) getting the better of TKR in a DLS revised target, deserves more thought.

The point is that all teams have agreed to play under the DLS method of revision in case of certain disruptions in the game. The game was reduced to 60 runs in 30 balls or five overs for the BR to take the win.

It was at this point that TKR could have made an objection, which may have supported their cause but because they went out without objection and played the game, it made the revised version legal and standing.

The outcome of the game could have gone either way and this is what was going through the minds of the TKR players, but BR batsman David Miller had the better of the TKR bowlers and it was Barbados's day to celebrate.

WKS HOSEIN

Chaguanas