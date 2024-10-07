Signal Hill, Five Rivers notch big wins in SSFL girls championship

File photo by Roger Jacob

A beaver-trick from Ty’kaiya Dennis lifted Signal Hill to an emphatic 7-0 triumph over Speyside when round two of the Secondary Schools’ Football League Girls’ Championship Tobago zone kicked off on October 6.

At Cyd Gray Complex in Roxborough, Dennis was ruthless on the ball while teammates Kellecia Taylor, Kimonique Spencer and Leia Marie also scored one each. This was the only match played in Tobago.

At Petersfield Grounds in Chaguanas, Holy Faith Convent Couva inflicted a 7-1 beating on Chaguanas South in the central zone. In-form striker Tiffany Warner also netted a beaver-trick while Kayla James scored two and Danna Pacheco bagged one.

In other central zone matches, Miracle Ministries swept Chaguanas North 7-0 at Edinburgh 500 Grounds in Chaguanas.

In the east zone, Five Rivers continued their dominance courtesy an 8-0 thrashing of St Augustine Secondary 8-0. Five Rivers are the only unbeaten team after six matches and remain atop the zonal standings on 18 points.

Bishop Anstey High School Port of Spain also bagged three points after a 3-0 victory over Blanchisseuse Secondary at the latter’s school grounds.

Additionally, all south girls’ games have been moved to be played on Thursdays only.

Action resumes on October 10.