Attempted murder, child abuse charges for Claxton Bay baby's relatives

A MAN and woman arrested in connection with abusing a one-year-old last week will be charged with attempted murder, among other charges.

In a voicenote on October 7, ACP for South Central Wayne Mystar said this is based on advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

"Investigators of the Child Protection Unit (CPU) had an audience with the DPP today and the DPP advised that a 24-year-old female and a 44-year-old male be charged for attempted murder, neglect and ill-treatment of a child."

On October 1, the bruised child was found gasping for breath on a dirty mattress at a Claxton Bay home. Police said they found her with various bruises, including what appeared to be burn marks on her leg.

She was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital by ambulance and warded in critical condition.

Mystar responded to the incident, along with officers from the CPU and Southern Division Task Force.

Three people, including a 19-year-old woman, were taken into custody.