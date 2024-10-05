Joint funeral for mother, slain son

CRIME SCENE: A policeman stands guard near the scene of a shooting incident on Dookie Street in Penal on Wednesday night which left two men dead. - Photo by Rishard Khan

The Felix family is planning a joint funeral for matriarch Cecelia, who died at hospital from what they believe was dengue, and her son Gerald, who was killed in a double murder outside her home hours before she passed.

Cecelia's granddaughter, Sherniece Felix, told Newsday that details are still being ironed out but the family intends to hold a joint ceremony early next week.

A relative told Newsday on Thursday that Cecelia was taken to hospital on October 2 after falling ill on September 30, days after she celebrated her 90th birthday.

The relative said Gerald had just returned home from the San Fernando General Hospital, where Cecelia was warded, when his cousin, Mario De Leon, stopped by. Shortly later, around 7 pm, a lone, hooded gunman approached and killed both men who were standing outside Cecelia's home. De Leon died at the scene, while Gerald died less than an hour later at the Siparia District Health Facility.

Cecelia died around 3.30 pm, and according to the relative, without knowing her son was killed hours earlier.