Soca Warriors' coach tight-lipped on Kevin Molino's inclusion

Former national player Kevin Molino takes part in a senior men's team training session, on October 3, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium training grounds, Mucurapo. - TTFA Media

SOCA Warriors interim coach Derek King remained relatively tight-lipped about Kevin Molino's inclusion in training as the team prepares for two Concacaf Nations League matches against Cuba on October 10 and 14 in Group B of League A.

More than 20 players were training at the Hasely Crawford Stadium training field in Mucurapo on October 3, under the guidance of King and other coaches.

The final squad has not been named yet, but many of the familiar faces were involved including goalkeepers Denzil Smith and Christopher Biggette, midfielders Michel Poon Angeron and John-Paul Rochford, striker Kevon Woodley and defender Justin Garcia.

Molino, 34, who announced his retirement from international football in September 2023, was also seen training with the team.

King, speaking to the media, said, "At the end of the day everybody (is) entitled to stand a chance of making the team. I had a conversation with Molino and we have him here training and hopefully we will see how the final squad goes."

Announcing his retirement, Molino wrote on Instagram, "I've been able to make lifelong friends, face fierce rivals and lead the nation as a captain of the senior team. Now, that dream has come to an end. It's time to say goodbye for now."

King, who is holding on as interim coach after Angus Eve was sacked in July, said he thinks that Molino can still be an asset to the national team and that he looks fit. "One thing with him he works hard...we playing 90-minute games as well (in training) and so far he is looking good."

Pressed more about Molino's inclusion, King said, "I picked a local team to train and he is in Trinidad and with his experience, a guy who played over 50 games for the country, played MLS (Major League Soccer), sometimes you need experience around the team and he is here training with us."

TT have not found the back of the net in the last two Nations League matches. After a 4-0 defeat to Honduras away from home and a 0-0 draw with French Guiana at Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, TT are last among the six teams in the group with one point.

King said the lack of goals is a problem. "I think goal scoring is a main factor, I think our discipline defensively as a unit is important as well...we need to continue working on those fundamentals of the game and I think on the tenth (of October) you will see a difference."

Asked more about the drought in front of goal, King said, "We will have some changes as well. At the end of the day that's how it goes, things do change. Hopefully the players that we bring in we could penetrate and get the chances on goal."

After a disappointing start to the campaign, King said they need maximum points from the matches against Cuba. "We need six points, but one game at a time. We are analysing the Cuba team and we are trying to get our best players on the park on the day. We are confident, the staff and the players."