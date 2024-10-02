Trinidad and Tobago archers fire to 19 medals at Caribbean Champs

Trinidad and Tobago’s archery team returned home with a haul of 19 medals from the Caribbean Development Championships in Jamaica, which ran from September 19-22.

TT’s archers shot to seven gold, three silver and three bronze in individual events and two gold, one silver and three bronze in the team events. Fourteen of the nation’s 16 archers brought home at least one medal. In the process, TT set eight new CDC records.

Additionally, the TT team finished third in the overall medal standings behind hosts Jamaica and Guyana respectively

Among the gold medalists were Cam’ron Dinnoo (recurve amateur U21 men), Robert Ramcharan and Reymundo Reyes (recurve amateur U21 men doubles), Kaelyn Arjune (recurve developmental U21 women) and Randy Singh (compound beginner senior/U21 men).

Also claiming top honours were Vivekanand Singh (compound beginner U15 men and compound beginner U15/U18 mixed), Vishala Mahabir (compound beginner U15/U18 mixed), Nabihah Mohamed (recurve developmental U18 women), Kai Mohammed (recurve beginner U15 men) and Mayah Ramoutar (recurve developmental U15 women).

A TT Archery Federation (TTAF) statement on September 30 said that conditions at the tournament were “challenging for all archers at the seaside venue, with its windy and gusty conditions”. Despite these hindrances, TT still prevailed.

This tournament was originally scheduled to be held in July, but because of Hurricane Beryl one week before the tournament, organisers were forced to reschedule. This did result in some teams having to pull out of the tournament or being reduced in size.

The original TT team was reduced by half due to the rescheduled dates.

Overall, the TTAF “views the team’s performance as incredibly successful with the 19-person contingent (16 archers, three officials) bringing home 19 medals.

Teams from Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Bahamas, Guyana, USA and US Virgin Islands also competed.

New CDC records from TT athlete s:

Kai Mohammed (Recurve Beginner U15 Men/613)

Randy Singh (Compound Beginner Senior Men/667)

Zaynah Saiphoo (Barebow Beginner U15 Women/555)

Mayah Ramoutar (Recurve Developmental U15 Women/546)

Cam’ron Dinnoo (Recurve Amateur U21 Men/547)

Vivekanand Singh (Compound Beginner U15 Men – 143 of 150

Vivekanand Singh and Vishala Mahabir (Compound Beginner U15 Mixed Team/1207)

Vivekanand Singh & Vishala Mahabir (Compound Beginner U15 Mixed Team – 128 of 160

Other medalists:

Adam Mulloon – Silver (Recurve Amateur U21 Men)

Shivesh Boodoo – Bronze (Recurve Amateur U21 Men)

Robert Ramcharan – Bronze (Recurve Amateur Senior Men

Kaelyn Arjune – Bronze (Recurve Developmental All Ages Doubles)

Randy Singh – Bronze (Compound Beginner Senior/U21 Men Doubles)

Vishala Mahabir – Silver (Compound Beginner Senior/U18/U15 Women)

Luca Young – Bronze (Compound Beginner U15 Men)

Kai Mohammed Bronze (Recurve Beginner All Ages Doubles)

Zaynah Saiphoo – Silver (Barebow Beginner U15 Women) & Silver (Barebow Beginner U15 Mixed Team)