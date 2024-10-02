Cudjoe-Lewis: Replacing athletic tracks at Hasely Crawford, Dwight Yorke stadiums top priority

A general view of the track and field at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. - FILE

REPLACING both athletic tracks at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo and Dwight Yorke Stadium in Tobago remains a top priority for the Ministry of Sport and Community Development.

So said sports minister Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis on October 1, who emphasized the importance of having these major sporting facilities refurbished first, “ahead of upgrades at other facilities under the purview of SporTT.”

In a Facebook post, Cudjoe-Lewis cleared the air regarding the recertification of both tracks, and its estimated timeline. Her statement came after some public misconception online which suggested that five sporting facilities lost their certification as “professional facilities.”

“The certification matter is regarding the athletic tracks and not the entire stadium facilities as being implied. The only facilities involved are Hasely Crawford Stadium and Dwight Yorke Stadium,” she posted.

“Further, the next major competition for our track athletes is Carifta Games in April 2025. The new tracks are scheduled to be installed by then. This track certification matter does not affect field athletes.”

Cudjoe-Lewis confirmed that certification for the both athletic tracks expired in December 2023, in accordance with the new changes to World Athletics Certification System Procedures.

However, in order to facilitate training for the 2024 Summer Olympics, SporTT successfully negotiated with the international certifying body to extend certification up until June 2024 to allow for training and competitions so that national athletes could achieve qualifying times at home for both the Olympic Games and World Championships.

She added, “In August 2024, SporTT advertised internationally for the procurement of a contractor to execute the works for the replacement of the athletic track at Hasely Crawford Stadium. Udecott is also engaged in a similar process re Dwight Yorke Stadium.

“This is part of an overall plan to upgrade national facilities, with refurbishments of playing surfaces at Hasely Crawford Stadium and Dwight Yorke Stadium to be completed first, ahead of upgrades at other facilities under the purview of SporTT.”

During Minister of Finance Colm Imbert’s budget presentation on September 30, he confirmed the costs of ongoing renovation at four major sporting facilities in both Trinidad and Tobago at $105m.

“To enhance our position as a premier sports tourism destination, we have invested in the modernistion of national sporting facilities; including rehabilitation of the main field at Ato Boldon Stadium (Couva), main field and warm-up track replacement at Hasely Crawford Stadium (Mucurapo), refurbishment of Jean Pierre Complex and remedial work to the Dwight Yorke Stadium (Tobago), at a cost of $105m.”

TT play host to the 2025 Carifta Games (April 19-21) and National Association of Athletics Administrations of TT (NAAATT) president George Comissiong believes the track replacement and field upgrade is necessary to welcome over 800 athletes and officials from around the region.

Additionally, local cycling president Rowena Williams welcomes the tax and duty exemptions on sport equipment announced by Imbert.

Imbert said the Government shall “exempt all sporting equipment from taxes and duty with the exception of clothing. This measure will take effect from January 1, 2025 and is expected to cost $20m”.

However, like Comissiong, Williams believes sport clothing could have been part of the tax and duty relief.

“This (tax break) will definitely be a relief for our cyclists. The cost of racing bicycles are already expensive so the exemption on taxes would help a lot,” she said.

“I think, however, consideration for clothing should have been included. It does cost the federations and clubs a lot when purchasing national and club uniforms.”

After the budget presentation, track and field president Comissiong shared similar sentiments.

“We welcome the news of the removal of taxes and duties on sporting equipment. However, we would have been happier if sportswear was included in the exemption as that remains a major cost element for all athletes,” he said.