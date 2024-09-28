Teniel Campbell 47th in World Champs road race

In this August 7, 2019 file photo, Teniel Campbell of Trinidad and Tobago competes in the women's road cycling individual time trial finals at the Pan American Games in Lima Peru. (AP Photo) -

TT’s pro road cyclist Teniel Campbell placed 47th in women’s road race event at the 2024 Road and Para-Cycling Road World Championships in Zurich, Switzerland, on September 28.

Campbell completed the challenging 155km distance in just over four hours and 16 minutes out of a field of 194 pro cyclists.

Pedalling to World Champs gold was Belgian Lotte Kopecky in four hours and 5.26 minutes while American Chloe Dygert was second and Italian Elisa Longo third.

On September 24, Campbell finished 24th in a field of 70 cyclists in the 29.9K race. Campbell ended in a time of 42 minutes, 45.15 seconds (42:45.15).

Australian Grace Brown won in 39:16.04, followed by Demi Vollering of The Netherlands in 39:32.83 and American Chloe Dygert in 40:12.46.