Spicy papaya

Papaya high in nutrients such as vitamin C, folate, vitamin A, magnesium, fibre and antioxidants. It has high anti-inflammatory properties, and can also benefit cardiovascular health, eye health, hair and bone health. - Wendy Rahamut

Not only is papaya high in nutrients such as vitamin C, folate, vitamin A, magnesium, fibre and antioxidants. It has high anti-inflammatory properties, and can also benefit cardiovascular health, eye health, hair and bone health.

It’s one of my favourite fruits and one which I try to enjoy daily. When choosing a papaya look for an unblemished one, which feels heavy in your hands, too light in weight means not many seeds and very little flesh. If it’s green, take it home and wrap it in news print or brown paper until it turns.

A papayas ripeness can be deceptive, it’s good to let it go for one or two days more once it turns fully yellow, this endures the fruit is fully ripened, so you can enjoy all that fleshy, juicy goodness.

Papaya is also fantastic for use in salads, relishes and desserts, it’s also used in pepper sauces and the green papaya is also used as a marinade to tenderise meats.

The next time you purchase a papaya, and they can be very affordable at the markets, buy an extra one to use in one of these delightful recipes.

Papaya and pineapple crumble

1 lb pineapple, peeled and cut into one inch pieces

13-lb papaya half ripe, peeled and cut into one inch pieces

1cup brown sugar

3 cloves

2 sticks cinnamon

1cup water

dash aromatic bitters

Place all the above ingredients into a medium sized sauce pan, cook for 10 minutes or until the mixture is thick, do not overcook the fruit. remove.

Crumble

3 cups all-purpose flour

⅔ cups butter

½ cup granulated sugar

Preheat oven to 350F.

Combine butter with flour until mixture resembles fine crumbs, add sugar and toss.

Place fruit into an ovenproof dish, spoon crumble on top and cover fruit, sprinkle with a little brown sugar.

Bake until hot and bubbly, 35 mins.

Serves 10 to 12

Green papaya salad

For the dressing:

1 clove garlic, minced

3 tbs lime juice

1 tbs soy sauce

½ tsp sesame oil

1 tbs brown sugar

Combine all ingredients and stir.

1 green papaya, about 4 lbs

1 carrot grated

⅓ cup each chadon beni, mint and basil

1 hot pepper, seeded and julienned

1 tomato, seeded and cut into strips

salt to taste

⅓ cup chopped peanuts (optional)

Peel and grate papaya coarsely, place in a colander to drain off any excess juices.

Combine with carrot, tomato, hot pepper, salt and fresh herbs.

Pour on dressing and toss gently.

Sprinkle with peanuts if using

Refrigerate until ready for use.

Serves 4 to 6

Spiced papaya on cake rounds with coconut custard

For the papaya:

1 half ripe, 3 lb papaya

1cup sugar

3 tbs lime juice

1 cinnamon stick

2 cups water

Peel and cut papaya into one inch strips.

Place in sauce pan along with other ingredients and cook gently for 15 to 20 minutes until a thick syrup is formed.

Remove and cool.

For the sponge cake

4 eggs

1 plus 2 tbs cup cake flour

1 cup sugar

1 tsp vanilla

½ tsp baking powder

Beat eggs until thick with sugar, fold in flour with baking powder, add vanilla.

Pour into prepared pan and bake for 10 to 12 minutes, remove and cool.

Use a cookie cutter to cut out the desired sized rounds.

Makes 12 rounds, 2½ inches in diameter.

Coconut custard

1 cup coconut milk

1 cup milk

¼ cup dark rum

4 egg yolks

¼ cup sugar

1 piece lime peel

Heat milk and coconut milk together.

Beat yolks with sugar and lime peel.

Add a little milk to the sugar mixture, then add the sugar mixture to the milk, cook until thick, add rum and remove.

Cool.

To assemble place one sponge round onto a serving plate, spoon papaya on top with some spiced syrup.

Top with coconut custard.

You may serve it this way or you may add another sponge round to top it off, spoon more fruit and custard on top.

Spicy papaya relish

Serve with any grilled meats or seafood

2 cups almost ripe papaya, cut into ½-inch dice

1 cup fresh pineapple chunks

½ cup finely chopped radish or local morai

1 medium red onion finely diced

4 cloves garlic minced

1 green habanero pepper, seeded and finely chopped

1 bunch 8-10 leaves chadon beni, very finely chopped

2 limes, juiced

1 tbs red wine vinegar

1 tbs avocado or olive oil

⅓ cup chopped fresh parsley

Salt to taste

Place papaya and pineapple into a glass bowl.

Add radish and onions and stir gently.

Mix together garlic, pepper, chadon beni and lime juice

Add red wine vinegar and avocado or olive oil and stir well.

Pour onto fruit, combine.

Add parsley.

Refrigerate until ready to serve, don’t let this relish sit too long, use within one hour.

Makes 3 cups

rahamut@gmail.com