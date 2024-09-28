Jadiel Joseph hat-trick leads San Juan North past Miracle Ministries

Malick Secondary School Tyrese Manswell (C) gains control of the ball against St Benedicts College during the Secondary School Football premiership division match at St Mary’s Ground, St Clair, on September 28, 2024. St Benedict’s won 2-1. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A first-half hat-trick from Jadiel Joseph guided San Juan North to a cool 3-0 victory over struggling Miracle Ministries Pentecostal High when Secondary Schools’ Football League (SSFL) premier division action continued at Bourg Mulatresse on September 28.

Despite Miracle Ministries showing some defensive quality in the opening minutes, Joseph got off the mark in the 19th after receiving a high, long ball from defender Jaheem Danclar.

The striker maintained his run, headed over his marker, then toe-poked it over the Miracle Ministries goalie Kieron Guy before throwing his entire body behind the ball to get a foot on, to ensure it crossed the line.

Thirteen minutes later, Guy launched a long free kick forward to Joseph on the right. Joseph’s first touch beat his man and allowed him to surge forward freely, to rifle his right-footed shot past a diving Guy.

And in the 37 minute, a similar high ball to Joseph on the right saw the winger press on goalwards, and like his two earlier attempts, Joseph banged the ball past a helpless Guy.

So it remained at the half-time break, and despite attempts from the hosts to increase their lead in the second period, San Juan North were shut out.

Miracle Ministries stepped up their performance a bit in the second half but still could not find the back of the net.

First Citizens Man of the Match awardee Joseph said he was pleased with his performance but could have done better by not wasting other easy chances.

However, he was elated the team could come away with three points as they continue to improve.

“At the start (of the season), everyone was a little disappointed but now we are trying to work together as a team to build the bond, carry the love out on the field and do as best as we can in the league,” he said.

The win for San Juan saw them rise to fifth place.

Defending SSFL premier champions and current table toppers Fatima College extended their unbeaten run of form to six in a row as they cruised past St Mary’s College 2-0 at home in Mucurapo. The result keeps them atop the standings on 16 pts.

Second-placed St Benedict’s (13 pts) kept on the heels of Fatima as they also notched 2-1 triumph over Malick at St Mary’s Ground in St Clair.

Arima North (ten pts), who were third before the September 28 leg, dropped points in a third consecutive draw, this time against QRC at the Arima Velodrome; both unable to find the back of the net in a 0-0 stalemate. Despite the result, Arima North still maintain an unbeaten run so far.

However, their drawn result allowed Presentation College San Fernando (12 pts) to climb into third place as they eked out a 1-0 away win over Queen’s Royal College in St Clair.

In other matches, Signal Hill (eight pts) and St Augustine (four pts) rallied to an exciting 3-3 result while cellar-placed Speyside (four pts) earned their first victory of the season with a 2-1 triumph over Trinity East (six pts).

Naparima College and St Anthony’s did not play their match day six tie.