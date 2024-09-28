Attorney: Lezama-Lee Sing's children traumatised

Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing -

People’s National Movement education officer Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing is trying to do what is in the best interests of her three daughters and will not be speaking on the reports of an interim court-issued protection order filed against her, by her estranged husband Daren Lee Sing.

Her attorney Farai Hove Masaisai told Newsday on September 27, that the former government senator was “trying to do what is in the best interests of her three daughters at this time.”

He said Lezama-Lee Sing’s children have been subjected to “nasty” statements which have “caused some trauma.”

He confirmed his law firm, Hove and Associates, which is representing Lezama-Lee Sing’s interests are working on halting the "misuse of private information" since the interim court order was made public on September 23, but noted, “We have to balance the children's mental and emotional health.”

Lezama-Lee Sing resigned as a government senator on September 22.

Her resignation, and the appointment of PNM Tobago Council political leader Ancil Dennis to replace her, was announced by the Prime Minister in a statement posted on the Office of the Prime Minister’s Facebook account on September 26.

Lezama-Lee Sing’s attorneys have contended that the issues surrounding the ex-parte interim court order from the Family and Children Court Division of the High Court “is a private matter which has impacted the lives of three minor children.”

“The reckless dissemination of such information to the general public has put the mental and emotional health of our client and her children at risk. It has caused undue trauma…” Lezama-Lee Sing’s attorneys have said.