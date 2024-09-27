Young tours seismic vessel

PXGEO 2 chief navigator Glen Stevens, left, describes the operation of a streamer depth control device to Energy Minister Stuart Young and Adam Lowmass, senior vice-president and country chair of Shell TT. - Photo courtesy MEEI

ENERGY Minister Stuart Young has toured a seismic survey vessel, PXGEO 2, used in offshore exploration projects to assess potential resources accurately.

Young was joined by Adam Lowmass, senior vice-president and country chair of Shell TT for the tour on September 26.

A release from the ministry on September 27 said the visit followed the government’s approval to negotiate a production-sharing contract (PSC) with Shell for Block Modified U (c), located in shallow waters off the southeastern coast of Trinidad. The block was awarded during the 2023 Shallow Water Competitive Bidding Round.

The PXGEO 2 is currently docked at Point Gourde, Chaguaramas and is engaged in several seismic survey projects in TT.

The projects include surveys of deep-water blocks awarded during the ministry’s 2021 deepwater competitive bidding round and surveys at the Manakin-Cocuina field, a gas field shared between TT and Venezuela.

The Manakin-Cocuina project follows a cross-border unitisation agreement finalised in July 2024.

The vessel is preparing for the upcoming seismic survey of Block Modified U (c), pending finalisation of the PSC with Shell.

Seismic surveys are used to locate oil and gas deposits beneath the seabed.

The PXGEO 2 is equipped with advanced technology such as Sercel Sentinel solid streamers and Sercel G-Source II energy arrays, which collect detailed data on subsurface formations.

The ministry said the vessel operates with strict environmental protections in place.

A team of marine mammal observers and passive acoustic monitoring operators, it said, were on board to monitor for marine mammals and sea turtles.

The observers ensure specific protocols are followed to minimise any potential impact on wildlife.

Young acknowledged the Environmental Management Authority for quickly approving the three seismic programmes and spoke of the importance of collaboration between government agencies and stakeholders in advancing national energy interests.

The ministry said the seismic programmes are part of the government’s broader efforts to explore and develop offshore hydrocarbon resources.