TKR want to win CPL for retired team-mate Bravo

The Trinbago Knight Riders dugout during their 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match versus St Lucia Kings at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba on September 24. (Photo courtesy Ashley Allen - CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images). -

JONATHAN RAMNANANSINGH AND RONEIL WALCOTT

TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) captain Kieron Pollard says Dwayne Bravo's loss for the remainder of the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season is a heartbreaking one for the TT franchise and four-time champions.

On September 26, the 40-year-old Bravo, who had planned to retire from the CPL at the end of the season, announced his retirement from all cricket after sustaining a groin injury in the team's 80-run loss to St Lucia Kings at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA), Tarouba on September 24.

Addressing the media at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain ahead of TKR's clash with Barbados Royals at the BLCA on September 27, Pollard and coach Phil Simmons spoke to the magnitude of Bravo's season-ending injury and his impact on the team.

"He has given cricket a lot. For us in the camp, it's heartbreaking because we knew how hard he worked to finish this tournament and be with us. Unfortunately, the master always has different plans," Pollard said.

"For him, it's heart-wrenching, but as the champion will always say, 'he has given it his all.'

"For us as team-mates and friends, we will try to do as much as possible to try and make him smile at the end of the tournament...he has had a wonderful career and he has represented us well as a nation and throughout the world."

Simmons said the search was on for Bravo's replacement and TKR were hoping to arrive at a final decision by the end of September 26.

The TKR coach said Bravo's value went way beyond his on-field displays.

"Dwayne brings so much more than just cricket to the team. He's always helping younger guys and he's always giving advice to everyone. I think that's one of the things that will be sorely missed – his advice while he's in the team...we all want to say thank you for everything he has brought to TKR and all the teams he has played for around the world."

Just moments before the press briefing, Bravo announced his retirement via Instagram.

The "champion" as he is called, posted an emotional goodbye to “21 years as a professional cricketer."

Despite his current role as a senior player for TKR, Bravo said he chose to call it quits on his decorated career because his “body can no longer endure the pain, the breakdowns and the strain.”

His physical discomfort was visible during TKR’s last match against the Kings as the veteran allrounder injured himself in the seventh over of the match as he chased after a lofted shot by Faf du Plessis. Later in the match, he was forced to retire hurt after facing just two balls.

“I can’t put myself in a position where I might let down my team-mates, my fans or the teams I represent,” Bravo wrote.

Bravo played mainly T20 franchise cricket internationally, after retiring from international (West Indies) cricket in November 2021. He also retired from the Indian Premier League before the 2023 season having won three titles with Chennai Super Kings.

A former Windies skipper, Bravo said that it was “time to face reality” on his T20 career.

“Dear Cricket," he wrote. “Today is the day I say goodbye to the game that has given me everything. From the age of five, I knew this was what I wanted to do – this was the sport I was destined to play.

“I had no interest in anything else, and I dedicated my life to you. In return, you gave me the life I dreamed of for myself and my family.”

He said his career was filled with “many highs and a few lows” and “with a heavy heart,” the “Champion bids farewell.”

Bravo thanked his global fanbase for their unwavering support and love throughout the years “especially in TT.”

He closed by saying, “Though this ending is bittersweet, I have no regrets about my career or this decision. Now I look forward to my next chapter. See you soon on the other side.”

Bravo’s lengthy T20 career with the bat saw him score 6,970 runs across 582 matches with a high score of 70 not out. He also scored 20 half centuries.

Bravo took 631 wickets in his T20 career, and now bows out of the game as the leading wicket-taker in the format. Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan (613 wickets) and Bravo's TKR team-mate Sunil Narine (568 wickets) are second and third on the all-time T20 list.