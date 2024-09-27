Boxers Tianna Guy, Angel George go for gold in Poland

FILE PHOTO: Trinidad and Tobago boxer Tianna Guy. - Photo courtesy AIBA

Trinidad and Tobago boxers Tianna Guy and Angel George will go for gold in their respective weight divisions at the Feliks Simm International Boxing tournament in Poland on September 27.

Both athletes advanced to the final after dominant displays in their semi-final ties.

In the 60kg category, Guy eclipsed hometown favourite Hass Wiktoria 3-2 in a thriller which saw the judges favour the TT boxer via split decision.

Guy now gears up to face another Polish contender, Sandra Kruk in the gold medal bout.

George easily progressed to the heavyweight final and will meet Veronika Nakota of Hungary in a powerhouse battle.

This tournament is being used as much-needed preparation ahead of the 2025 Women’s World Championships in Serbia, in March.