UNC youths: PNM neglecting police youth clubs

TT Paramilitary Police Youth Club recruits at the club's launch at UTT Teachers Training College in Valsayn on April 6. - File photo by Roger Jacob

THE chairman of the National Youth Arm of the UNC says the Rowley-led PNM has deliberately neglected programmes designed to to help young people stay away from a life of crime.

A statement by Daniel Rasheed, chairman of the National Youth Arm of the UNC on September 26 said the youth are being ripped apart by gang-violence and programmes like Police Youth Clubs (PYC) are being deliberately neglected by the PNM government.

"Gangs are flourishing because the state has abandoned its youths. The underfunding of PYCs which could provide structure, mentorship and a sense of community, have been left to wither."

Rasheed said the annual budget allocation is $1.5 million spread across 98 clubs.

"There's simply not enough to run the programme that keep young people out of the hands of gangs.

"Each club needs at least $50,000 annually, but instead, they’re forced to scrape together what they can through fundraising or personal contributions from police officers themselves."

Rasheed said gangs offer young people what the state refuses to: money, protection and a sense of belonging, especially in communities with economic hardship.

"Gangs feed off this vacuum, pulling in youth who are searching for the community and guidance they should be receiving from PYCs."

Rasheed said the high annual murder tolls over the last three years is a "direct consequence of the failure to invest in youth programmes.

"The government has abandoned young people to violence, feeding them to a system with no escape. Gangs thrive because the PNM has turned its back on our youth. "

Rasheed called on PM Rowley and his government to be held for the lost of lives as they have neglected programmes that could make a difference.

"The government has failed to address the crime crisis, proving Rowley’s own words: 'If the government cannot deal with crime, then the government itself is part of the problem.'"

Rasheed called on the PM to step aside and call the general election.