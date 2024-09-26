Ex-Windies captain Merissa Aguilleira dedicates national award to dad

Former TT and West Indies cricket captain Merissa Aguilleira after receiving Hummingbird Gold at the 2024 Republic Day National Awards ceremony, at President’s House, Port of Spain, on September 24, 2024. - ROGER JACOB

HUMMINGBIRD gold medal recipient Merissa Aguilleira dedicated her national award to her late father as he supported the career of the former TT and West Indies cricketer.

Aguilleira received the award at President’s House on September 24.

Aguilleira captained TT for years up until her retirement a few years ago. She played in over 100 One Day Internationals (ODIs). She captained the West Indies women from 2009-2015, a period during which she led the team to the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup in India in 2013, the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s World T20 in 2010, 2012 and 2014 and was part of the 2016 ICC Women’s World T20 winning team in Kolkata.

In her primary role as a wicket-keeper, she has over 100 dismissals in ODI cricket.

Aguilleira said, “(This is dedicated to) my father (Michael) who recently passed. For all his hard work throughout my entire career, I think this one is for him.”

When Aguilleira became an honorary life member of the London-based Marylebone Cricket Club in 2023, she thought it was a prank. The former wicket-keeper/batter also said the national award was a surprise.

“No, I did not expect this, but I am grateful. I think I have really worked hard throughout my years in West Indies cricket, TT (cricket) as well and I continue to do so.”

Aguilleira said once you have the right attitude you can succeed. “Hard work and determination (will take you far), even coming from a rural area with limited resources. No matter what you have in front of you, just remember once you have your goal and what you want to achieve, just go for it.”

Aguilleira grew up in Marac Village, Moruga, a small community in south Trinidad. Aguilleira has still been active in cricket since retiring and has plans to continue giving back. “The work has just started and I have a lot to give back to my country and to the people of TT and I have great intention of doing so.”

Earlier this year, she was the manager of the West Indies Under-19 women’s cricket team.

Aguilleira said both the national award and winning the T20 World Cup in 2016 are special to her.

“A world champion is something that I still can’t understand, what took place at that time...I think the both awards are great to me and I am thankful and I am just looking forward.”

Aguilleira has been an advocate for women’s sports. “I could say that it is really difficult for women in sports and the things that we normally go through and this is to show that no matter what we are going through we can make it. I know women’s sport is actually taking off and we (West Indies) are in a good position now to compete against the world’s best and be the world’s best.”

In a media release, Cricket West Indies congratulated Aguilleira on her achievement.

“On behalf of the CWI board and management, I extend our heartfelt congratulations to Merissa for the well-deserved recognition conferred upon her,” CWI president Dr Kishore Shallow said. “Merissa’s exemplary dedication and outstanding contributions serve as an inspiration to us all. As she embraces and embarks on other influential roles in cricket, particularly to develop other young athletes, we express our gratitude for her ongoing commitment and wish her continued success.

“As a player and a leader, Aguilleira has left an indelible mark on the game, paving the way for future generations.”

(With reporting by

Janelle De Souza)