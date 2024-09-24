CBA congratulates Martineau on ORTT

Russel Martineau -

PRESIDENT of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) Israel Khan, SC, has congratulated his colleague Russell Martineau, SC, on receiving the Order of the Republic of TT (ORTT), the country’s highest national award.

Martineau, a former attorney general and president of the Law Association, received his ORTT for his contribution to law.

Khan described Martineau as an “exemplar to the legal profession, especially the young

attorneys and the entire country.”

“The bestowing of the ORTT is based on his merit, ability and integrity and his stellar contribution to the development of the law in TT.

“Indeed, he is a scholar and a gentleman.”

Martineau has practised in TT since 1972. He was a former senator and became senior counsel in 1993. He has also served as a director of the now-defunct BWIA; First Citizens Bank, Republic Bank and Republic Financial Holdings Ltd. He is also a long-standing director of the Pointe-a-Pierre Wild Fowl Trust and a member of the Queen’s Park Cricket Club.