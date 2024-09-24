Browne calls for collaboration to stop illegal gun trade

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne. - File photo

MINISTER of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne called for better collaboration among national, regional and global stakeholders to eradicate the trade of illegal small arms and light weapons. He made the call at the Summit of the Future on September 22, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

“It is truly regrettable that at this time, the international community is failing at the maintenance of peace and security globally. The unprecedented escalation in the number and scale of conflicts contradicts the very purpose for which the United Nations was built,” Browne said. “The ease of access to illegal firearms in the Caribbean continues to harm our societies with unacceptable consequences.”

He said the region and the world must act boldly and decisively to bring an end to conflicts and achieve peace for all.

Browne said TT recognised the role of science, technology and innovation in achieving sustainable development, but acknowledged there are also risks involved in being heavily dependent on technology.

“Therefore as a small developing state we are not only advocating for cooperation aimed at bridging the digital divide but also for strengthening our capacity in cybersecurity to address those risks.”

Also recognising the region’s youth as the key stakeholders in the pursuit of sustainable development, Browne said UN member states must ensure the youth are equipped with the necessary tools and provided with opportunities to reach their full potential.

“Additionally, our policies and programmes must include provisions to ensure the well-being of future generations. In this context, Trinidad and Tobago remains unswerving in our commitment to enhancing the quality of life of our youth population, and that of future generations.”

He said in order to achieve sustainable development across the UN member states, all must be on a level playing field. He pleaded for the UN not to go back on its commitments to small island developing states.

“Those who are in particularly unique circumstances must be afforded necessary support through international cooperation in order to truly ensure that none are left behind,” he said.

The summit of the future is a high-level event that brings together world leaders in order to forge new international consensuses on how to safeguard the future by making better decisions in the present.