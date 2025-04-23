Early-morning ambush in Cunupia – Dad, son shot dead

SAD PET: Forlorn family pet dog Rovie outside the River Road, Cunupia home of his owner Anthony John on Tuesday, hours after John and his son Vikey Joseph were gunned down nearby. PHOTO BY GREVIC ALVARADO - Grevic Alvarado

AS IF haunted by violence, the Joseph family was dealt yet another devastating blow on the morning of April 22.

Coconut vendors Vikey "Thumb Thumb" Joseph, who survived a recent shooting, and his father Anthony John, 43, were gunned down at the corner of Mon Plaisir Road and River Road.

Another of John's sons, Ricardo Joseph, 17, survived the deadly attack and up to press time, was fighting for his life at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) in Mt Hope.

John, the father of seven, was also known as Eddie and coconut man.

The man and his two sons had just left the family's home at River Road in a Kia K2700 van heading to buy and sell coconut when at around 6 am, a car blocked the van's pathway while another car also drove and parked nearby.

Two gunmen got out and opened fire at the van, hitting John and his sons.

The gunmen got back into the car and together with the other car, sped off along Mon Plaisir Road towards the Southern Main Road. John's body was found in the driver's seat.

Relatives and passers-by managed to pull the sons out of the van. However, Vikey died on the ground next to the van while Ricardo was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility and was later transferred to the hospital in Mt Hope.

One of the getaway cars was later found abandoned in Monte Grande, Tunapuna.

Grieving relatives recalled that only in December, Joseph was shot and wounded while liming near a bar in the area.

On April 4, gunmen shot at the family's home. No one was injured.

The family is originally from St Augustine and last year moved into the Cunupia area, fleeing gang violence.

A close relative who asked not to be named said relatives, as well as Joseph's pet dog, Novie, rushed to the scene after the gunshots ended.

"They were going to pick coconuts. They normally go around driving all over the country. They would go Diego Martin, Toco, anywhere," the relative said. "We ran from problems with gang wars (in St Augustine) and ended up in more problems."

The family believe the killers were monitoring the father and sons before ambushing them.

The family does not believe police will arrest anyone, considering past shootings which to this day, remain unsolved.

Joseph's uncle, watermelon vendor Dillon Joseph, 30, was shot dead at the Caroni roundabout in April 2023.

Dillon was at his stall when a black Nissan Tiida drove up, two men got out and shot and killed him. Five years earlier, in January 2018, Dillon's sister Sarah Joseph was gunned down in Mon Plaisir Road.

"Saturday would mark two years since Dillon was murdered. We are not sure if that is connected to this. No one was ever held for his murder. No one was held for Sarah's murder either. No one was held when Thumb Thumb was shot, no one was held when they shot up the house. The system has failed our family," the relative said.

Residents told Newsday they did not really know the family as they had only moved into the area last year.

Autopsies are expected to be done later in the week at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James.

No arrests have been made, and the Central Division and Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police are investigating.

Hours after the double murder, UNC candidate for Caroni East Dr Rishad Seecheran called on acting Police Commissioner Junior Benjamin to “urgently solve the monstrous crime” in Cunupia.

“The police investigation should also seek to determine whether this crime is connected to previous murders in Freeman Road, St Augustine, and to the recent terrorising of Cunupia residents,” Seecheran said via a media statement.

“The police investigators must take rigorous steps to avoid reprisal attacks. Commissioner Benjamin should strengthen crime-fighting measures in Cunupia and surrounding areas, where there are random acts of lawlessness, many of them linked to underworld activities.”

Seecheran also criticised the government for what he described as a failure to take effective anti-crime action. He added that Benjamin must increase police patrols and implement additional security measures, including the installation of CCTV cameras.

POST SoE

MURDERS

According to media reports, there have been at least eight murders committed since the state of emergency – which was called on December 30 – ended on April 13, bringing the murder toll to 121.

On April 15, aspiring footballer Ezekiel Ramdialsingh, 17, was killed in a drive-by shooting.

On April 17, 15-year-old Malini Persad's decomposing body was found four days after she went missing. A man who was held in connection with her death, later committed suicide while in police custody.

On April 17, Akim Quash, 34, was shot dead at the Piarco International Airport shortly after he arrived in Trinidad on a flight.

On April 18, nurse Odelle Lalman-Baptiste was stabbed multiple times and her throat slit after she was abducted during a car-jacking. Her body was later found in bushes.

On April 19, farmer Gibbons Coker was shot dead while in the Moruga forests.

On April 19, Nicholas Edwards, 27, said to be the son of a policewoman, was shot to death in Maloney.

On April 22, Anthony John, 43, and his son Vikey "Thumb Thumb" Joseph were shot dead at the corner of Mon Plaisir and River roads in Cunupia shortly after leaving their River Road home to sell coconuts.

Editor's note: This is an update to an earlier story published online at newsday.co.tt which can be read below:

INVESTIGATIONS are ongoing into a double murder which took place in Cunupia on Tuesday morning.

Initial reports are that the incident occurred at the corner of Mon Plasir and River roads. The identities of the victims have not yet been confirmed.

Police said that at about 5.50 am, a man left his home in River Road driving a white Kia pick-up van in company with another man. They were on their way to sell coconuts.

On reaching the corner by Mon Plasir, another car pulled up and stopped, blocking the path of the van. An occupant in the car began shooting at the two men in the van, hitting them multiple times, killing them at the scene. The car then sped off.