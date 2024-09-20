Multimedia
Youth pannists wow at YPAN
Newsday
2 Hrs Ago
The Bishop Anstey Girls High School steelband performs an energetic piece at the Paddock on September 19. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
YOUNG pan talent thrilled the crowd at the En ToTo Young Pannist and Nation-Building (YPAN) cultural explosion at the Paddock, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on September 19.
Students from Bishop Anstey High School, Shell Invaders Youth Orchestra, BP Renegades Youth Steel Orchestra and Bishop Anstey High School East and Trinity College East (BATCE) showed their prowess through pan and displayed their love and appreciation for the national instrument ahead of Republic Day on September 24.
Newsday photographer Jeff K Mayers captured these images.
Pan was not the only instrument at the showcase. A drum accompaniment added the music during the YPAN cultural explosion. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Members of BAHS Steel, the Bishop Anstey Girls' High School steelband, perform at the En ToTo Young Pannist and Nation-building cultural explosion showcase. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Members of the BP Renegedes Youth Steel Orchestra perform at the En ToTo Young Pannist and Nation-building (YPAN) cultural explosion. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
A pre-Republic Day celebration at the Paddock at the Queen's Park Savannah on September 19 saw this young man from the BP Renegades Youth Steel Orchestra playing the pan. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
The BP Renegades Youth Steel Orchestra highlighted the national instrument at the YPAN cultural explosion on September 19. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Students of Bishop Anstey High School East and Trinity College East (BATCE) highlight their talent. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
This young man from Bishop Anstey High School East and Trinity College East (BATCE) focuses on his instrument on September 19. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
The Invaders flag took centre stage as students perform at a pre-Republic Day celebration at the Paddock in the Queen's Park Savannah. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
There were smiles all around as the Shell Invaders Youth Steel Orchestra performed on September 19. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
This Shell Invaders Youth Steel Orchestra player smiles during their performance. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Students enjoy the sound of Trinidad and Tobago's national instrument during the En ToTo Young Pannist and National-building cultural explosion event on September 19. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Excitement is in the air as students from Bishop Anstey High School perform. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
The national instrument took centre stage at the Queen's Park Savannah as Bishop Anstey High School students performed. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Shell Invaders Youth Orchestra. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
This Shell Invaders Youth Orchestra ydrummer couldn't contain his joy as he and his bandmates performed at the En ToTo YPAN cultural explosion. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
This Bishop Anstey High School student was all smiles as she played the bass at the Paddock, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on September 19. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
