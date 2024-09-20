Youth pannists wow at YPAN

The Bishop Anstey Girls High School steelband performs an energetic piece at the Paddock on September 19. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

YOUNG pan talent thrilled the crowd at the En ToTo Young Pannist and Nation-Building (YPAN) cultural explosion at the Paddock, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on September 19.

Students from Bishop Anstey High School, Shell Invaders Youth Orchestra, BP Renegades Youth Steel Orchestra and Bishop Anstey High School East and Trinity College East (BATCE) showed their prowess through pan and displayed their love and appreciation for the national instrument ahead of Republic Day on September 24.

Newsday photographer Jeff K Mayers captured these images.