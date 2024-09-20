TKR fans bring the energy despite Falcon loss

TKR MOKOS: TKR moko jumbies and fans wave their flags high during the CPL T20 match between the Trinbago Knight Riders and the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain on September 19. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) fans kept the energy pulsing in the stands even as their hopes for a victory against the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League were crushed.

TKR posted 134/8, and the Falcons secured victory by scoring 135/4 in 19 overs at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair on September 19.

Newsday photographer Faith Ayoung captured these fan photos. Dive in, look for your own smiling face among the fans and don’t forget to share with friends so they can join in the fun of finding themselves too.