Multimedia
TKR fans bring the energy despite Falcon loss
Newsday
4 Hrs Ago
TKR MOKOS: TKR moko jumbies and fans wave their flags high during the CPL T20 match between the Trinbago Knight Riders and the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain on September 19. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) fans kept the energy pulsing in the stands even as their hopes for a victory against the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League were crushed.
TKR posted 134/8, and the Falcons secured victory by scoring 135/4 in 19 overs at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair on September 19.
Newsday photographer Faith Ayoung captured these fan photos. Dive in, look for your own smiling face among the fans and don’t forget to share with friends so they can join in the fun of finding themselves too.
SELFIE TIME: A TKR fan takes a selfie with the Litter Bug Charlie mascot during the CPL T20 match between the Trinbago Knight Riders and the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain on September 19. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
PURE VIBES: TKR fans all cheer in support of the Trinbago Knight Riders during the CPL T20 match against the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain on September 19. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
FLAGS READY: TKR fans bearing flags cheer in support of their team during the CPL T20 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain on September 19. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
ROLL UP THE TASSA: NGC TT Sweet Tassa performed for fans as they entered the stadium for the Trinbago Knight Riders CPL T20 match against the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons on September 19. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
TKR KID: A young TKR fan decked out in a police costume proudly displays his sign during the Trinbago Knight Riders CPL T20 match against Antigua & Barbuda Falcons at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain on September 19. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
PROUD RED, WHITE AND BLACK: TKR fans out in their numbers showing support for the Trinbago Knight Riders and Antigua & Barbuda Falcons CPL T20 match, at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain on September 19. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
ENERGY UP: TKR fans came out in their numbers to support the Trinbago Knight Riders in their CPL T20 match against the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain on September 19. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
WAVE YUH FLAG: This TKR fan enthusiastically waved his TKR flag during the CPL T20 match between the Trinbago Knight Riders and the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
AT THE EDGE OF HIS SEAT: This fan was atthe edge of his seat as he excitedly cheered on the Trinbago Knight Riders during their CPL T20 match against the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons on September 19. -Photo by Faith Ayoung
GOOD FORM: This young TKR fan shows off his form during the CPL T20 match between the Trinbago Knight Riders and the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
FANCY SAILOR: From right, Kenrick Watch bedecked in his fancy sailor costume pictured with his son during the CPL T20 match between the Trinbago Knight Riders and the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain on September 19. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
TT PRIDE: TKR fans were out in their numbers during the CPL T20 match between the Trinbago Knight Riders and the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
SHAKE YUH POM POM: Both young and older TKR fans enthusiastically showed their support for the Trinbago Knight Riders during their match against the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
BURSTING WITH ENERGY: The energy in the Queen's Park Oval stands was palpable as Trinbago Knight Riders fans cheered on the team during the CPL T20 match against the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons on September 19. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
BRINGING GOOD CHEER: Fans came out in their numbers to support the Trinbago Knight Riders during their CPL T20 match against the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain on September 19. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
GOOD VIBES: TKR fans cheer in support of the Trinbago Knight Riders team. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
RED AND READY: A sea of red was observed at the Queen's Park Oval stands during the CPL T20 match between the Trinbago Knight Riders and the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
CHEESE: Bright, broad smiles were a staple among fans at the CPL T20 match between the Trinbago Knight Riders and the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
FLAGS IN TOW: These fans made sure to have their flags ready to show their unwavering support for the Trinbago Knight Riders during their match against the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons during the CPL T20 match at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain on September 19. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
THUMBS UP: These fans came out to lend their support to the Trinbago Knight Riders CPL T20 match against the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain on September 19. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Comments
"TKR fans bring the energy despite Falcon loss"