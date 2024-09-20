Hasely Crawford Stadium closure postponed by a week

Hasely Crawford Stadium -

THE closure of the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, initially scheduled for September 20, has been postponed, as the venue will now host two Concacaf Caribbean Cup football matches next week.

On September 20, a release from the Sport Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT) said the closure had been postponed by a week for the matches.

They were originally scheduled for the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

In the first of the two matches next week, 2023/24 TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) winners AC PoS will host Dominican Republic outfit Cibao FC from 8 pm on September 24. TTPFL runners-up Miscellaneous Police FC are now scheduled to play Jamaica's Mount Pleasant Football Academy in Mucurapo from 8 pm on September 26.

The Mucurapo venue was most recently used on September 19, when Police edged Jamaica's Arnett Gardens by a 2-1 margin in their group A Caribbean Cup match.

The release said, he closure of the stadium was necessary to allow the replacement of the athletic track and the training track, and the rehabilitation of the playing field.

The release said people wishing to use the facility during this additional week can contact the SporTT bookings department at 225-4886 ext. 112/113 or bookings@sportt-tt.com.

On September 5, SporTT announced the venue would be closed on September 20, and said the rehabilitation work was necessary to ensure the venue was ready for the 2025 Carifta Games, which will be hosted in TT from April 19-21.