US donates two mobile clinics to Trinidad and Tobago

US Southern Command deputy commander for mobilisation and reserve affairs Major General Javier Reina, left; CEO of the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) Major (Ret) Anthony Blake; US Ambassador to TT Candace Bond; Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh; and NWRHA chairman Lisa Agard cut the ribbon to the mobile medical units, "Clinics in a Can," at the Port of Spain General Hospital, on September 18. -

THE US Southern Command (Southcom) Humanitarian Assistance Programme through the US Embassy in Port of Spain has donated two mobile medical units to the Ministry of Health.

The medical units, known as "Clinics in a Can," were valued at US$490,534.

At the donation ceremony on September 18 at the Port of Spain General Hospital, US Ambassador to TT Candace Bond said the units are designed to offer a wider range of medical services from basic to more advanced medical treatments and procedures.

"The units are equipped with state-of-the-art tools and technology, such as digital x-ray machines and trauma room equipment. Their design incorporates solar panels, which makes them energy efficient.

"These mobile medical units will significantly bolster the hospital’s capacity to support the emergency department’s response to public health emergencies and provide routine care."

Southcom’s deputy commander for mobilisation and reserve affairs, Major General Javier Reina said, “Southcom has partnered with the government of TT to plan and execute several humanitarian assistance projects focusing on disaster preparedness, disaster risk reduction, health and education.”

Reina said the mobile units are the third pair of clinics to be donated to a country in the Western Hemisphere and Latin America.

The first and second sets of clinics were given to Ecuador and Honduras.

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh expressed profound appreciation to the US Embassy and Southcom for the generous contribution.

"I extend my sincere thanks to Ambassador Candace Bond and the Southcom for this invaluable donation, which will significantly bolster our capacity to deliver timely, high-quality healthcare, particularly during emergencies.

"The inclusion of these state-of-the-art units represents a crucial step in our ongoing efforts to strengthen and modernise the public health infrastructure of TT.”