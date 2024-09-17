Junior badminton pair Ramcharan, Waller star in Costa Rica

Ethan Ramcharan and Isabelle Waller were among the stars for Trinidad and Tobago at the Costa Rica Junior International 2024, which concluded on September 14.

Ramcharan grabbed three titles and Waller copped two at the tournament.

In the boys Under-17 singles final, Ramcharan came away with the title with a comfortable 21-13, 21-13 victory over Costa Rican Gonzalo Jose Barrentes Retana.

Ramcharan paired with Waller to snatch the mixed doubles Under-17 crown after defeating Jose Fabricio Canbronero Rojas and Eva Camila Dinarte Rojas 21-12, 21-8.

Ramcharan kept on winning as he joined forces with Vishal Ramsubhag to get past the Guatemalan team of Melvin Castillo and Henry Ayala 20-22, 21-10, 21-14 to grab the title in the boys doubles Under-19 division.

Waller and Samiya Khan were a dominant force in the girls doubles Under-17 final, cruising to a 21-5, 21-8 victory over Xiao Cen and Maria Mesen of Costa Rica.

In the girls Under-15 singles category, Khan earned silver after losing to Guatemalan Alexa Pamela Chavarria Castro 21-12, 21-14.

In the mixed doubles Under-15 category, Karim teamed up with Costa Rican player Danny Santiago Amador Arguedas. They lost both their matches in the three-team round robin competition and finished third.