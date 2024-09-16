National Parang Association Celebrates Parang History Month

St Gabriel's Girls RC Primary School (San Fernando) parang band performs on November 18, 2023 at the Junior Parang Festival, at Bishop's Anstey High School, Port of Spain. The Junior Parang Festival, which continues to draw large crowds each year. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

BAVINA SOOKDEO

September is Parang History Month, a period dedicated to reflecting on and honouring the rich heritage of parang music in TT. The term parang comes from the Spanish word

parranda, meaning a festive spree or celebration.

Parang has become closely associated with the joy and festivities of Christmas. Groups of musicians, known as parranderos, go from house to house, bringing entertainment to the community through lively singing and dancing, often accompanied by the sharing of food and drinks.

Parang History Month, spearheaded by the National Parang Association of Trinidad and Tobago (NPATT), has been growing in significance since its was launched as a public awareness initiative in 2018.

NPATT's public relations officer Joanne Briggs explained the celebration month was the brainchild of the association’s current president, Alicia Jaggasar, who wanted to give the artform and its icons due recognition.

Briggs said, while the country’s connection to its Spanish roots is evident through place names like San Fernando and San José, parang itself has not always had the platform it deserves. The association sought to change that by using the artform as a means to educate and engage the public.

“We decided to use parang, being one of the artforms that emerged from our Hispanic heritage, to tell its history,” Briggs said.

Parang History Month then became an opportunity to bring greater visibility to this traditional music.

“As soon as September reaches, you would hear new soca music because of Carnival preparations, which outweighed the intention of Christmas and parang. So, starting in September gives us a head start, like a precursor to the parang season,” she said.

Taking the spotlight this year is Inside d Parang Band which is a deep dive into the stories behind the music.

“In these short snippets on our social media, we are giving you a window to peep in and see what parranderos do and what we are about.”

This unique digital series gives fans an inside look into the bands, their style, influences, and contributions to the parang legacy. The initiative will spotlight the figures and bands that have shaped the artform.

“Listeners will also learn about the parang icons who may have influenced particular bands,” she added, emphasising the deep respect the community has for its pioneers.

The National Parang Association itself boasts a rich history, dating back to its founding in 1971 by Errol Mohammed, a parang aficionado.

“He felt the need to bring many parang bands in the country under one umbrella organisation,” Briggs recounted.

Over the years, the association has grown into a cultural powerhouse, with over 35 affiliated bands and over 50 primary and secondary schools engaged in its junior division.

The association’s role in preserving the tradition goes beyond performances.

“We ensure the preservation, promotion, and propagation of parang by hosting, facilitating, and promoting revenue-generating activities, public awareness, and educational events.”

During the covid19 pandemic, NPATT launched online workshops to keep the tradition alive, teaching and engaging students, parents and teachers in writing, speaking Spanish and playing instruments.

So why is parang so important to the culture of TT and how does it contribute to the national identity?

For many Trinidadians, parang is inseparable from the Christmas season.

“Parang is both an activity and music,” Briggs said. She pointed out that parang plays a key role in preserving TT’s heritage, helping to bridge the gap between English and Spanish. Its Spanish lyrics offer a practical way for young people to engage with the language, especially in a country with many Spanish-speaking students.

With roots in Venezuela’s

parranda, parang arrived in Trinidad between 1498 and 1797, Briggs said. Despite evolving influences, its core tradition remains: celebrating Christmas by going house to house, spreading the news of Christ’s birth through music and festivity.

This year’s celebrations will include the House Parang Festival, which honours the tradition of serenading homes.

“We go to somebody’s house to sing parang,” Briggs said.

There’s also the Instrumental Showdown, showcasing the best musicians, and Mi Casa, a parang tent event styled after a calypso tent.

One of the most anticipated events is the Junior Parang Festival, which continues to draw large crowds each year.

“The children are very dedicated to performing the artform, and it is a wonder to see them on stage using the lyrics and celebrating the gift that we all have.”

Looking ahead, the association’s goals are ambitious.

“We want to become the hub for all things parang.”

Plans include establishing a National Parang Orchestra, creating a permanent parang tent for year-round performances, and organising international tours.

However, financial challenges remain a major obstacle. “Our association headquarters is in dire need of repairs. Regardless, we hold faith and believe that we will find a place to call home.”

As Parang History Month continues to grow, the association urges the public to get involved.

“We are committed to preserving the artform of parang, but we cannot do it without you ­– the parranderos, citizens, government agencies, and private organisations. We are asking all to rally with us to build an innovative artform,” Briggs pleaded.

For more info and to support or get involved in Parang History Month: check NPATT’s social media pages or reach out via e-mail: secretariatnpatt@gmail.com.

Here is NPATT’s schedule for this season:

September

28 – Tribute to icon George Carter, Inside D Parang Band, Centre of Excellence

October

5 – House Parang, Sun Valley Road, Lower Santa Cruz

13 – Parang Tent Mi Casa, Wing It, Ariapita Avenue

27 – Parang Tent Mi Casa, Arima Mayor’s Temporary Office

November

3 – Parang Tribute to Beryl, Little Carib Theatre, White and Roberts Streets, Woodbrook

10 – House Parang Los Ruiseñores, Piparo

16-17, Junior Parang Festival El Corazón de La Parranda, (venue TBA)

23 – Arima Parang Tent/Manzanilla RC Partnership, Mayor’s Temporary Office

24 –Parang Tent Mi Casa Youths Showcase, La Joya Auditorium

December

7 – House Parang Lopinot

8 – Parang Tent Mi Casa, Wing It, Ariapita Avenue

14 – House Parang, Maracas, St Joseph

15 – La Joya Court, La Joya Auditorium