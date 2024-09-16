Fatima striker Jonathan Mason fractures leg, out for SSFL season

Jonathan Mason -

Fatima College forward Jonathan Mason is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) season after suffering a hairline fracture of his right fibula and tibia during his team's premier division match against Miracle Ministries Pentecostal High School in Mucurapo on September 14.

Playing their first game of the season, the reigning SSFL premier division champions stormed to an 8-0 win, but their afternoon was tainted in the 57th minute when Mason clutched his leg in pain after being struck by a follow-through in an innocuous-looking tackle. Fatima were up 3-0 at the time of the incident.

Fatima manager Stephen Williams said the 16-year-old Mason will be sidelined for two-three months. Williams said Mason's injury is a big loss for Fatima, as they were expecting the former national under-15 player to kick on after his debut season last year.

In Fatima's run to the premier division crown in 2023, Mason scored five league goals, and his pace and directness was the highlight of his game. In 2022, Mason's brother Joshua Mason scored the winning goal as Fatima won the national intercol title.

"I will describe it as a totally unfortunate act," said Williams.

He said scans were done at the West Shore Medical Private Hospital.

"This injury will definitely affect us. (Jonathan) was one of the main strikers coming into the season. We will miss his speed and innovation."

Prior to the start of the season, Williams said Fatima were targeting all four titles on offer. And with the National Gas Company (NGC) Super Cup title already in the bag, Williams said the team now has the added motivation to win trophies for the injured Mason.

"We want to dedicate the season to him. He's one of the good, young players and he would have been a fixture in the team this year."

Forwards Josiah Gobin and Caden Trestrail netted a brace for Fatima in their drubbing of the newly promoted Miracle Ministries team.

From 3.30 pm on September 18, Fatima's attacking depth will be tested when they host unbeaten south powerhouse Naparima College on Mucurapo Road.