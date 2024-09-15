NH signs US$19m Rodney Bay City Centre contract

File photo courtesy Pixabay

Construction firm NH International (Caribbean) has signed a US $19.4 million contract with Rodney Bay City Centre Ltd (RBCC) to construct the first phase of the Rodney Bay City Centre in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

A statement from the company said NH’s CEO Ciaran Conlon praised the partnership. He also said NH has been “entrusted to make yet another meaningful contribution to Saint Lucia which started 30 years ago.”

The RBCC is an affiliate of Blue Investments. Conlon was joined by a director of RBCC and project manager for the development Tarek Hosein of Engineering Analytica Ltd, to sign the contract at NH’s Head Office in St. James, on August 30.

The statement said NH has started mobilisation and was set to begin actual site construction from October 14, on the first phase of the project which will include the head office and Rodney Bay branch of Republic Bank (EC) Ltd, a 122-vehicle car park, multiple restaurants, shops and a boardwalk.

“The RBCC project represents the second major project partnership between NH and this affiliate group of companies within the last three years; the other most notably being the Orange Grove Plaza, which has emerged to become a Saint Lucian landmark.

NH executive chairman Emile Elias said, “Our continued work as a trusted construction partner of Blue Investment and RBCC is adding to the development of Saint Lucia, of this, we can be proud.

“The project will create employment opportunities for many Saint Lucians.”

The release said the Rodney Bay City Centre will comprise five multi-story buildings and include commercial, retail, residential and recreational spaces, designed by prominent Caribbean architect Stephen Mendes. The first phase is expected to be completed by NH in mid-November 2025 with further phases expected to commence in the near future.