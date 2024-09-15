Bridal Road bridge to reopen on Monday

Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit. - File photo

The Bridal Road bridge in Cunupia is on schedule to reopen on September 16, according to Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit.

Providing an update to Newsday, Mohit said she was informed there were some delays in repair works around 1 am on Sunday, but the work remained on schedule for completion.

After being closed for structural repairs for months, the bridge was reopened in time for the start of the new school year two weeks ago. However, it was closed again over the weekend for further work to be conducted. A Ministry of Works and Transport release said this was to facilitate the relocation of a pipeline.

“It was reported that 95 per cent of the works were completed, 90 to 95 per cent, and there was still some remaining works to be done. I did not expect that the bridge would have to be closed again but here we are today. I’m just hoping, to be honest with you, just hoping that this bridge can be completed as soon as possible.

“It has been a good few months of distress for my constituents. I have tried my best to work with both residents and Ministry of Works officials but this is the result of it because there were challenges. However, I’m just hoping these works can be completed as soon as possible.”

Although the road was paved, depressions began to form shortly after it was reopened. Mohit said work was also done on the box drains over the weekend and, although the bridge will be reopened once again, final paving will be done at a later date.