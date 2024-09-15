12 arrested for driving drunk

File photo by Marvin Hamilton

TWELVE people were arrested for driving drunk on the weekend.

A release from the police service said, “Road safety and crime prevention exercises blanketed TT this weekend and officers took proactive measures to deal with rising road fatalities and increasing incidences of road traffic accidents, while attempting to keep the roadways safe and secure for all.”

The Port of Spain DUI Task Force arrested ten people for being over the prescribed alcohol limit of 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.

Officers also issued 45 electronic fixed-penalty notices, including one to a man for driving a vehicle contrary to the stipulations of his learner’s permit.

A DUI (driving under the influence) exercise was also held along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, between Saturday and Sunday, and two people were arrested for driving drunk while another was held for driving without a permit and insurance.

A total of 21 fixed-penalty notices were issued to motorists during the exercise. In the Tobago Division, officers of the Crown Point Police Station and the Tobago Divisional Task Force conducted an exercise between 6 pm and 9:30 pm, on Saturday night ticketing 11 people for various offences which ranged from driving with no headlamp, no seatbelts and using of unauthorised lights.

“The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service wishes to remind the motoring public to obey all road traffic laws and regulations, for the safety and benefit of all road users,” the police release advised.